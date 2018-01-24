Astros have one suspended for PEDs, another for drug of abuse

The Astros have had two minor leaguers suspended for violations of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Dean Deetz, a former 11th-round pick out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, was suspended for 80 games for testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. Jon Singleton has been suspended 100 games for a drug of abuse. This is his third violation.

Deetz claims to have never knowingly used PEDs.

"I have no idea how I could possibly have tested positive and although I am disappointed with the outcome, I will abide by [the] decision," Deetz said in a statement, via the Houston Chronicle. "I would like to apologize to my family, friends, the Houston Astros organization, coaches, teammates and fans that have been impacted by this situation. I will continue working diligently to clear my name and, in the meantime, rebuild the trust of those who have been affected by this result."

It has not been reported what Singleton failed his test for, but his previous two positive tests were for marijuana. Singleton's struggles with marijuana have been widely documented as they derailed a once-promising career.

Singleton, who came to Houston along with Jarred Cosart in the Hunter Pence trade, infamously signed a five-year, $10 million contract before he ever saw an MLB pitch. But before he was able to make his debut, he tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for 50 games.

His career never recovered.

As for Deetz, he was in competition for a bullpen spot this season, as he was added to the 40-man roster before the year so Houston could prevent a team from taking him in the Rule 5 Draft.

Deetz is undersized, but throws up to 98 mph with a good breaking pitch. He will now have to wait at least 80 games before making his MLB debut.