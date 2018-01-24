When the Panthers hired Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator, they did so with the idea that he could inject some life into Cam Newton’s career and Carolina’s offense.

Cam Newton's accuracy high on Norv Turner's list of fixes for Panthers

While there are plenty of improvements to make to a unit that has lacked consistency over recent seasons, Turner, in an interview for the team’s official website, said there’s a lot that can be built upon.

"To be successful in this league, I think it’s proven that you have to be able to run the ball," Turner said Monday. “Whether it's a power run or a finesse run, you need to be able to run the football.

"If you can do that, it makes life a lot easier on the quarterback; it helps your defense, it helps your team."

And help for the quarterback is exactly what Carolina needs. One of Newton’s biggest knocks against him has been his accuracy issues, which Turner says can be fixed more ways than one.

"I think there’s some technical things in the drop, in the vision, where you’re looking, when you’re looking that we can help and get the ball out quicker," Turner said. "We can help with his accuracy and then continue to find the things he does best and let him do those."

Getting the ball out quicker is one way the Panthers have tried to help their quarterback, and it was one of the principals that led to the team drafting running back Christian McCaffrey in the first round of last years' draft.

McCaffrey and a reliable target like Greg Olsen are keys to what Turner wants to do and will help with the transition to the new offense.

"He had an unbelievable rookie year and did a lot more than a lot of people would be asked to do and handled them all," Turner said of McCaffrey. "He lined up everywhere you could line up, which is hard for a rookie.

"He’s got such talent, you’re just going to keep finding ways to get him the ball and try to create more space for him."

Turner also mentioned receivers Devin Funchess and Curtis Samuel as players who already have a solid base of talent to improve upon, and they will have opportunities to fill vital roles in the offense. The key for them will be utilizing their speed and getting the ball into their hands.

Although the broad offensive philosophy won't be drastically changing, the new ideas coming in with Turner could be just what Carolina’s offense needs to push it over the top and provide some much-needed consistency.