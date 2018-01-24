Chelsea to complete Emerson deal within 48 hours

Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Emerson move to be done in 48 hours

Chelsea should complete their move for Roma's Emerson Palmieri in the next 48 hours after agreeing a four-and-a-half-year contract, Goal understands.

The Blues hope that the 23-year-old will be part of a double deal with Roma, as Goal reported on Monday that Chelsea are also aiming to secure striker Edin Dzeko this week . The deal could be worth a joint fee of around £50 million, which is inclusive of performance-related add-ons.

Emerson's agents began talks with Chelsea last week, but the deal made significant progress over the weekend as Antonio Conte's side won 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kenedy joins Newcastle on loan

Newcastle have signed 21-year-old Chelsea defender/midfielder Kenedy on loan.

The Brazilian was on loan at Watford last season and has yet to establish himself with the Blues, making just five appearances with Chelsea this season.

Man Utd push for Seri deal

Manchester United will aim to follow up the signing of Alexis Sanchez by agreeing a deal for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, claims The Sun .

Alexis completed his move to United from Arsenal on Monday , and now Jose Mourinho wants an agreement in place to sign Seri, either this month or in the summer.

Seri is also an option for Manchester City, although the Ivory Coast international is viewed as a back-up to prime target Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred .

Barcelona, Chelsea and Liverpool have all previously shown an interest in Seri, but Mourinho hopes United can beat their rivals to the signing of the 26-year-old.

Madrid & PSG battle for Courtois

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the summer, reports Het Laatste Nieuws .

Courtois has been offered a new contract by Chelsea , which would make him the best-paid keeper in the world, but the Belgium international has yet to sign the deal.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s decision to sign a new contract at Athletic Bilbao means Madrid are now back in the hunt for a new keeper and are focusing on Courtois, who has just 18 months left on his current deal.

PSG are also keen on the former Atletico Madrid loanee, although financial constraints could scupper their prospects of agreeing a deal for Courtois.

Man Utd battle Chelsea for Vidal

Manchester United will battle Chelsea for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, according to the Daily Express .

The Chile international could leave the Bundesliga club due to the arrival of Leon Goretzka from Schalke, with the Blues heavily linked as a possible summer destination.

However, United's recent acquisition of Alexis Sanchez has seen them up their interest in Vidal, with Jose Mourinho looking to add another Chile international to his squad.

Chelsea reach agreement for Dzeko & Emerson

Chelsea and Roma have come to an agreement over the transfer of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, Goal understands.

The deal, which will see Roma reportedly land €50 million for the two players plus another €10m in incentives, will be finalised upon the Blues' completion of personal terms with Dzeko.

Neymar wants Madrid move with Griezmann & Hazard

Neymar is willing to sign with Real Madrid if Los Blancos also make moves for Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard, according to Diario Gol .

The Paris Saint-Germain star has reportedly made it clear he does not want to play with Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi, who have been linked to Madrid as well.

But the potential of linking up with Griezmann and Hazard is enough to tempt Neymar to return to Spain and join Barcelona's arch-rivals, with the Brazilian said to be uncomfortable in the PSG dressing room.

Hazard having second thoughts about Madrid move

Eden Hazard regrets coming to a verbal agreement with Zinedine Zidane to join Real Madrid, claims Don Balon .

The Chelsea star reportedly has grown concerned by Los Blancos' erratic form in La Liga this season, leading him to have second thoughts about fulfilling his long-time dream of playing for Madrid.

Newcastle to secure Kenedy loan

Newcastle are poised to confirm the loan of Chelsea winger Kenedy in the next 24 hours.

The Blues are said to be on the verge of signing Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, giving Antonio Conte sufficient cover to let Kenedy depart in exchange for a loan fee.

Nainggolan close to Guangzhou Evergrande move

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is closing in on a loan move to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, according to the Information Times .

A Chelsea and Manchester United target last summer, the Belgium international is expected to earn €12 million a year and also receive a €20m signing-on fee, with his agent banking €10m.

