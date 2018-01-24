Nick Rimando is staying put after all.

MLS all-time wins leader Rimando re-signs with Real Salt Lake

The 38-year-old goalkeeper has inked a new contract with Real Salt Lake that will keep him with the team for a 12th MLS season, the team announced Tuesday.

Goal previously had reported Rimando, who was a free agent, would re-sign with the club.

“I couldn't be happier continuing my career with Real. This is home and I couldn't fathom leaving this club that means so much to me,” Rimando said in a media release. “I was here in the glory days and want to help bring this club back where it belongs. I'm excited to get the season started. We have the coaches, players and potential to do big things.”

Rimando has been one of RSL's icons for more than a decade, alongside Kyle Beckerman and Javier Morales. While Morales departed the team prior to the 2017 season, Beckerman has remained and signed a new contract with Real Salt Lake last week.

The veteran U.S. international also holds multiple MLS records, including the league’s all-time mark in wins, appearances, starts and shutouts.

“He's the best goalkeeper in the history of the league,” Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke said. “Playing with him in D.C. and winning a championship and seeing those special qualities – he has singlehandedly embraced and took that position and become the best goalkeeper in our league's history. I am extremely ecstatic to have him back. When you take his veteran leadership and his experience, for me it's vital.”

Rimando began his MLS career in 2000 with the Miami Fusion. After two years there, he went on to D.C. United where he would spend five seasons, winning a title in 2004. He landed in Real Salt Lake prior to the 2007 season, became the team’s No. 1 and has not relinquished the role in 11 seasons.

During his team with Salt Lake, Rimando has won a MLS Cup in 2009, made a MLS Cup final in 2013, a U.S. Open Cup final that same year and a CONCACAF Champions League final in 2011.

Rimando will try to help Salt Lake back to the postseason in 2018 after a rebuilt squad narrowly missed the playoffs on the last day of the 2017 regular season.