Swansea praise for Jordan and co. after Liverpool upset

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is full of compliment for his players following their “amazing” win over Liverpool on Monday.

Alfie Mawson’s 40th minute goal emerged the separating factor as the Jack Army registered a 1-0 triumph in the Premier League fixture at Liberty Stadium.

Ghana international Jordan Ayew, who had netted four times in his last seven games in all competitions, was one of the Swans’ most outstanding men on the day, as he led the line for 79 minutes of action.

“When we studied Liverpool, I told the players that they are a really strong team - like a Formula One car,” Carvalhal said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“But an Formula One car in traffic at 4pm, does not run well. If they have space like in Formula One, we would lose three or four-nil.

“I watched the game that we played in Liverpool, and we made some mistakes. They are strong at pressing inside and we let them do that. But today we played one or two touches and played it wide - out of pressure - which we did really well.

“We blocked between the lines really well and stopped them playing. The players were really amazing to do this kind of job.

“We got lucky at the end, but the way that we played, we deserve this. The fans were fantastic also tonight in helping us achieve this victory.”

Despite gaining three valuable points, Swansea still sit bottom of the league table.

On the good side, the Jacks now tie West Bromwich Albion on points, and sit two marks below eighteenth-placed Southampton.

A sequence of favourable results on matchday 25, therefore, will be sure to lead Carvalhal’s side out of the bottom.