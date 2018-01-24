EXTRA TIME: Crystal Palace’s Schlupp begins recovery from surgery

Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp has begun recovery following a successful surgery on his knee.
The 25-year-old suffered a damage after a collision with Brighton and Hove Albion forward Izzy Brown in the Eagles' FA Cup third round defeat on January 8.
The former Leicester City player - whom manager Roy Hodgson confirmed would be out for months - shared a picture of himself in a knee brace, using a workout rope in the gym.
