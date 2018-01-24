LaVar Ball's role in Lithuania is beginning to look a little bit different.

LaVar Ball steps into assistant coach role with sons' Lithuanian team during Big Baller Challenge

Ball will be on the sideline of Vytuatas' game against BC Dzukija, but this time he will serve as an assistant coach for his sons', LiAngelo and LaMelo, team.

The game is the fourth of five friendly games as part of the Big Baller Challenge, which was started as an effort to give the Ball brothers more minutes against other teenagers, but the games do not count in the standings.

While his role in this game is technically assistant coach, Vytautas head coach Virginijus Seskus said their positions on the sideline will be equal and LaVar will be making a lot of the decisions.

"LaVar wants the team to play fast. He also has an idea for a new way for the team to play defense, so we're going to try it out tonight," Seskus told ESPN through a translator. "Today we'll be like two equal coaches, but this will only be for the friendly match. We'll see how it goes today."

"Why not let him do it? It's only a friendly match. It will end, and everyone will forget about it."

It's unclear how long Ball will be in this role as there is only one game left in the Big Baller Challenge, but Vytautas is 3-0 in the series. LiAngelo Ball is averaging 23.3 points in the three games, while LaMelo is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 assists.

However, the team isn't seeing the same success in the Lithuanian League where the standings do count. Vytautas is 4-16 and in last place in the Lithuanian League as it features bigger competition with older players compared to that of the Big Baller Challenge.