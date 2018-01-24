Kyle Busch is not a fan of NASCAR's promotion of younger drivers

Kyle Busch is not a fan of how NASCAR is promoting right now. More specifically, he isn't happy it's pushing younger drivers and ignoring the more experienced ones as they try to find a new fan favorite after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired.

“It is bothersome,” he told reporters Tuesday, via USA Today Sports. “We’ve paid our dues and our sponsors have, and all you’re doing is advertising all these younger guys for fans to figure out and pick up on and choose as their favorite driver.

“Some of these marketing campaigns, pushing these younger drivers, I would say is not all that fair.”

Busch is a 13-year veteran of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and was in contention for a championship in 2017 until the final week of the season. He is at or near the top of the standings each and every year, and performances like that are why he is annoyed with NASCAR pushing drivers who don't have the same accomplishments.

“I think it’s stupid,” he said. “I don’t know. I’m not the marketing genius that’s behind this deal. I just do what I can do, and my part of it is what my part is.”

Busch, 32, has 43 career victories and was the Cup Series champion in 2015.

William Byron, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman have combined to win zero.