The Patriots are significant favorites (by 5 1/2 points) to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 52. And Tom Brady is an even more overwhelming favorite to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl 52 MVP odds: 5 best bets to upset favorite Tom Brady

Bovada has released its Super Bowl 52 MVP odds, and Brady is listed at 4/5. The next closest player is at 13/4, and the field is at 20/1.

The only time New England won the Super Bowl and Brady wasn't named the game's most valuable player was the 24-21 Super Bowl 39 win over Philadelphia. That year's winner, wide receiver Deion Branch, had 11 catches for 133 yards thanks in big part to Brady. When New England lost the Super Bowl twice with Brady to the Giants, his counterpart Eli Manning winning game MVP both times.

Because picking the Patriots quarterback to win again isn't exciting for any kind of action, here are the five best non-Brady bets to win Super Bowl 52 MVP.

1. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots (17/2)

The Eagles have given up some big games to athletic tight ends this season, including Travis Kelce, Jordan Reed and Evan Engram. With two weeks to recover from his concussion, Gronk should be full go for the Patriots.

We want to see Gronk win just to see him smirk while getting the game MVP ball from Roger Goodell the morning after.

2. Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots (18/1)

Lewis, a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2011, has the ultimate chance at a revenge game as New England's unquestioned top running back. The Eagles got ripped by a pair of diminutive dashers in the NFC playoffs, first Tevin Coleman and then Jerick McKinnon.

Philadelphia stops the run well, but it has trouble with backs like Lewis who are elusive in the open field.

3. Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles (18/1)

The Eagles have seen Ajayi come to life as their feature back. He was traded from the Dolphins before he got a chance to face the Patriots' shaky run defense this season.

Should the Eagles win, Ajayi would end up being a top offensive factor.

4. Danny Amendola, WR, Patriots (18/1)

Amendola has lived up to Gronkowski's new nickname for him — "Danny Playoff." All the guy does is make clutch catches in the middle of the field, all the way into the end zone.

Amendola is the reason why the Patriots aren't missing Julian Edelman too much at this point of the season. He could match the MVP performance Branch had against the Eagles.

5. Nick Foles, QB, Eagles (13/4)

Foles is more meme than man at the moment, so you can bet if there's some other Eagle offensively or defensively who comes up with comparable key play in an upset, the MVP voters will go in a different direction. Then again, the streaky QB could easily duplicate his jaw-dropping performance (352 yards, 3 TDs) against the Vikings in the NFC championship game to not be denied in a Philadelphia victory.

Ricky Jean Francois, DT, Patriots (200/1)

