40 most hated NFL players of all time: loudmouths, cheaters, criminals Who is the most hated NFL player of all time? That has become an intense and increasingly difficult question to answer in today’s climate, because it’s impossible to weigh the reasons not to like a player. Sporting News set out to name the top 40, however, and made one significant caveat to the list. Aaron Hernandez, Rae Carruth, O.J. Simpson and Ray Rice were left off. Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder before he died in prison, and Carruth was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. Simpson’s transgressions came well after his playing career was over, and the Rice incident effectively ended his career. There’s no sense in debating those players’ place on this list. Instead, we narrowed the focus to players who were hated while they were on the field. That hate could be for any number of reasons. It could be a dirty player. A selfish player. A greedy player. A player who had off-field issues. Or a player who simply annoyed us. It’s all in here, and quite a few active players made the list. With that in mind, here’s a look at the 40 most hated NFL players of all time.



1

Marshawn Lynch



Lynch was arrested in 2008 and 2012 for separate incidents, but that’s not the reason he’s here. He became a heel late in his career with Seattle, whether it was a crotch-grab during a touchdown run or an outright refusal to speak to the media. Who could forget “I’m here so I won’t get fined” before Super Bowl XLIX? He’s one of the most physical runners in NFL history, even if he had a fair share of haters.



2

Rob Gronkowski



Gronk is the ultimate frat boy. He drinks. He dances. He directs his own party-boy cruises. He gets away with all of it because, well, “Who doesn’t love Gronk?” Give credit to Gronkowski. He doesn’t apologize for any of it, and he doesn’t care what anybody thinks. For the haters, it’s just another reason to loathe the Patriots.



3

Rodney Harrison



ways to stir it up as an analyst.





4

Odell Beckham Jr.



as a complainer and instigator that has heated up after battles within the NFC East.





5

Lawrence Taylor



Taylor is arguably the greatest defensive player in NFL history, but some of that was offset by his reckless behavior on and off the field during his career with the Giants. He served a 30-day suspension in 1988 after testing positive for cocaine, and he had substance abuse problems that led to multiple arrests after his career was over. Taylor is more revered now, but it was a different story during his playing days.



6

Jim McMahon









7

Richard Sherman



Sherman is the heart of the “LOB,” and his interview with Erin Andrews after the 2014 NFC championship game gave his haters everything they needed. Sherman is consistent. He’ll go after Tom Brady on the field or Skip Bayless on national television. He’s honest and not afraid to express his opinions on football or social issues. That makes him an easy target for criticism.



8

Ricky Williams



Is hated the right word here? Williams, the player for whom New Orleans mortgaged an entire draft, was never fully understood in the NFL. Critics always wondered how much he cared. Williams became most closely associated with marijuana use after he failed three drug tests and was suspended for the 2004 season. Williams returned to the league and finished with 10,009 rushing yards. Still, if you’re a Saints fan ...



9

Keyshawn Johnson









10

Mark Gastineau









11

Bryan Cox



the back-and-forth with the Buffalo Bills, in which he was ejected from one game for a fight with Carwell Gardner. He spit at the fans. He gave the fans a double-bird salute. Cox was a nasty player, but he finally got a Super Bowl ring late in his career when playing for the Patriots. He resurfaced on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” as Atlanta’s defensive line coach and didn’t disappoint there, either.





12

Vontaze Burfict



Burfict haters came into focus when Steelers players accused him of celebrating Le’Veon Bell’s season-ending injury in 2015. From there, Burfict’s beef with Pittsburgh continued, and a personal foul for a hit on Antonio Brown led to a three-game suspension for Burfict heading into 2016. He has developed a reputation because of too many personal fouls, which takes away from his tremendous talent on the field.



13

Hines Ward



NFL’s dirtiest player by his peers in his 2009. As far as AFC North opponents go, Ward is at or near the top of their most-hated lists.





14

Jack Tatum



Immaculate Reception,” and the other in a preseason game that left Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley paralyzed. Those are two plays that overshadow everything else Tatum did on those nasty defenses.





15

Cortland Finnegan



a 2010 fight with Andre Johnson that resulted in helmets flying off and $25,000 fines for both players.





16

Chuck Cecil



this hit and judge for yourself.





17

Chad Johnson (Ochocinco)



Ochocinco isn’t for the “act like you’ve been there” crowd. What was your favorite — or least favorite — Ochocinco touchdown celebration? He enraged some by putting a fake Hall of Fame jacket on after one of those scores. Johnson became more a side show later in his career, and he has faced legal issues since his final season with the Patriots in 2011.



18

Brett Favre



You can’t put Favre much higher because he’s adored by just as many fans, especially in Green Bay. Yet those same Packers fans were tested when Favre played for the Jets, then the rival Vikings. The whole charade late in his career — from the constant waffling about retirement to the alleged texts to Jenn Sterger — cast Favre in a much different light. He became a parody fit for a Frank Caliendo impersonation. That’s why this spot feels about right.



19

Tim Tebow



We don’t think the haters hate Tebow himself. He’s a try-hard quarterback who led Denver on a memorable playoff run before he fizzled out in New York and New England. He does and says all the right things. The haters hate the Tebow hype, which started in college with “The Speech.” Tebow’s strong beliefs in God have also drawn out both sides. He has done nothing wrong, but perhaps no quarterback with nine career wins as a starter (including playoffs) has driven so many headlines with so much criticism behind it.



20

Cam Newton



Newton might have been more hated at Auburn. There’s been a carry-over into the NFL, especially in 2015. Newton’s end-zone celebration — or “dabbin'" — caught fire after a prolonged dance against the Titans. Newton then bolted early from a Super Bowl press conference, which created another fire-storm. He celebrates every first-down run, and that drives the old-school crowd crazy. The 2015 NFL MVP promises to be a lightning rod for both sides for years to come.



21

Deion Sanders



“Prime Time” had a flare for the dramatic. He once showed up for training camp riding a Mercedes-Benz golf cart. The high-stepping showboat you couldn’t keep your eyes off of, Sanders talked a lot of trash and was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. Perhaps no player had that kind of supreme confidence, and that, of course, attracted the haters. Flipping between the 49ers and Cowboys at the height of that rivalry in the 1990s only added an extra layer.



22

Randy Moss



Moss is the greatest vertical-threat receiver in NFL history, but it came with side effects. Like the time he bumped a Minneapolis traffic cop with his vehicle, which spawned the catch-phrase, “Straight cash, homey.” Moss left the field early, squirted a ref with a water bottle and faux-mooned Packers fans. He knew how to piss people off — fans, teammates, coaches, anybody. Still, hell of a player that’s who is pretty good as an analyst on Sundays.



23

Richie Incognito









24

Johnny Manziel



Manziel simply couldn’t ditch the Johnny Football image after he was drafted by the Browns. He partied and partied, then partied some more. He also was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault in an alleged incident with his girlfriend. That led to the Browns letting him go after just two seasons.



25

James Harrison









26

Conrad Dobler









27

Albert Haynesworth









28

Jay Cutler



Two words: "Don’t care!" Cutler is the type of guy who might give you the bird while walking his dog down the street. Wait ... that happened. Cutler’s body language and don’t-give-a-you-know-what attitude have been over-analyzed for more than a decade.



29

Michael Irvin



The '90s Cowboys were loved or loathed, and “The Playmaker” was at the front of all that. Irvin was arrested on charges of drug possession in 1996, and everybody remembers Irvin showing up for the hearing in a full-length mink coat. Irvin became the go-to for guys who couldn’t wait for the Cowboys’ dynasty to fall, and Eagles fans booed Irvin when he was carted off the field after suffering a career-ending injury.



30

Adrian Peterson









31

Adam "Pacman" Jones



bigger reaction on Instagram) after Cincinnati's wild-card playoff loss to Pittsburgh that season.





32

Ben Roethlisberger



Roethlisberger faced sexual assault allegations in 2008 and 2010, the latter of which prompted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to hand down a four-game suspension. As a result, Big Ben inherited another unsavory nickname (you know what it is), and this hasn’t gone away. Cincinnati revived all that with a radio spot that targeted Roethlisberger.



33

Bill Romanowski









34

Colin Kaepernick



Kaepernick, an outspoken quarterback on social media, has been an easy target for criticism for a while. He created a firestorm when he refused to stand up for the national anthem during a preseason game as a protest against police brutality, which caused an almost unprecedented reaction on social media and from former and current players in its aftermath. For his part, Kaepernick has not backed down in the face of that criticism.



35

Ray Lewis









36

Tom Brady



Brady could be on a list of most loved players, too, but there are more haters given the controversy surrounding the five-time Super Bowl winner. The "Tuck Rule," SpyGate and Deflategate have all been part of his career, and he served a four-game suspension in 2016. A lot of the Brady hate comes as a result of all those wins, too, but even more comes from the controversies.



37

Greg Hardy



Hardy easily could be ranked No. 1 on this list, and perhaps he should be given the details surrounding the domestic violence incident that led to a 10-game suspension in 2015. Hardy then made several inappropriate comments and was a distraction while playing for the Cowboys. He showed no contrition in an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter that offseason.



38

Ndamukong Suh



Suh can be dominant, but that’s overwhelmed by his reputation as a dirty player, and he has his own anthology of dirty plays. That includes kicking Green Bay’s Even Dietrich-Smith, stepping on Aaron Rodgers’ leg or flat-out body-slamming Jake Delhomme. He has paid a ton of fines and has shown no willingness to change. Suh hasn’t helped his image much in Miami.



39

Terrell Owens



Owens was a supremely talented receiver, but he also was a supremely selfish player who submarined multiple franchises during his playing career. Owens forced his way out of San Francisco only to have a two-year stint in Philadelphia that ended with him doing sit-ups in a driveway before being suspended by the team. Owens resurfaced in Dallas, and that ended badly, too. After stints in Buffalo and Cincinnati, Owens’ 15-year career ended with Hall of Fame numbers. But he is having to wait longer because of all that damage.