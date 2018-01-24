LOOK: Heat unveil Miami Vice-themed uniforms

Miami has a new uniform, and it's white hot.
The Heat on Tuesday unveiled their Vice-themed City Edition jerseys, featuring an electric white, pink and blue color scheme synonymous with the "Miami Vice" TV show from the 1980s.
VICE. pic.twitter.com/SRSgUbsfmi
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 23, 2018
The team had dropped hints about the uniforms in recent weeks by revealing different portions of the design, color scheme and lettering.
https://t.co/ORXrrKGrZK pic.twitter.com/1qsCKdngFl
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 16, 2018
https://t.co/ORXrrKoQBa pic.twitter.com/yjtuC9u8dX
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 18, 2018
The uniforms will make their debut Thursday, when the Heat host the Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET.