NHL Rumor Roundup: Erik Karlsson's future with Senators is anyone's best guess

Speaking to the media last week, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said his club's first priority is to re-sign Erik Karlsson. However, it was Dorion's offhand remark noting even a great player such as Wayne Gretzky got traded that created the impression the All-Star defenseman could be in play.

NHL.com's Chris Stevenson reported Dorion was asked if he would entertain offers for Karlsson, who is eligible in July 2019 to become an unrestricted free agent. Stressing the priority is to re-sign his 27-year-old captain, Dorion also said he'd listen if a team makes an offer too good to turn down.

A two-time Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson is considered among the league's elite defensemen. Currently in the sixth season of his seven-year, $45.5 million contract ($6.5 million annual average value), he could command well over $10 million per season on his next deal, either with the Senators or another club via free agency.

The day after Dorion's remarks, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculated Senators management could be “laying the groundwork” for a possible Karlsson trade. While the blueliner's preference is to stay in Ottawa, Friedman wondered if he's doubting the club's ability to win under its current ownership. He thinks the Senators were sending word that teams with serious interest in Karlsson should make a serious offer.

Karlsson, 27, would attract considerable attention if he hit the trade block leading up to the Feb. 26 trade deadline. But according to Friedman's colleague Chris Johnston, Dorion isn't fielding offers for his captain. Nick Kypreos, meanwhile, felt teams would be reluctant to part with a big piece of their futures without knowing what he's seeking on his next contract.

The earliest the Senators can open contract talks with Karlsson is July 1, one year from his UFA eligibility. If they get some indication by late June that he might consider testing next year's free-agent market, perhaps Dorion will start listening to trade offers.

Karlsson might not be moving at the trade deadline, but one or two of his teammates could be. The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch noted Dorion is getting lots of calls from teams hoping to bolster their rosters for the playoffs. Forwards Mike Hoffman, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith, as well as defenseman Cody Ceci, have often surfaced in recent weeks as possible trade candidates.

Dorion insists he hasn't shopped anyone yet and doesn't want to give up on the season. If the Senators fail to gain ground in the standings, however, he's likely to go into sell mode before deadline day.

Could the Blackhawks shop for goaltending?

The once-dominant Blackhawks are struggling to remain in playoff contention. With 50 points in 47 games following Monday's 2-0 loss to the Lightning, they're seven points out of a wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Losing starting goaltender Corey Crawford to injury was a major blow for the Hawks. Placed on injured reserve since Dec. 27, Crawford reportedly suffered vertigo-like symptoms and could be finished for the season. Head coach Joel Quenneville remains hopeful the 33-year-old Crawford will return to action at some point.

The Chicago Sun-Times' Mark Lazerus listed three options facing Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman: Seek a short-term replacement for Crawford, attempt to bolster the defense or stand pat and wait for his starter to return.

If Bowman goes shopping for help, Lazerus suggested Buffalo's Robin Lehner, Detroit's Petr Mrazek, the Islanders' Jaroslav Halak or Arizona's Antti Raanta (a former Hawks backup) as trade targets. Such a move, however, would likely cost them a young roster player.

Of those suggested goaltenders, Lehner is the best of the bunch. Though he's won just nine of 34 starts this season, his save percentage has hovered around .910. Considering the porous Sabres defense, that's a respectable stat.

The Sabres, however, could retain Lehner for at least another season to allow time for promising Linus Ullmark to adjust to the NHL level. The others on Lazerus' list aren't much of an improvement over the current Chicago tandem of Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass.

Considering the poor market for goalies and the Blackhawks' limited number of tradable assets, they'll likely ride this out and hope Crawford can return to action soon.