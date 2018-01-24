LiAngelo Ball's suspension at UCLA was going to last at least two months, according to a scene from LaVar Ball's Facebook reality show.

Watch the moment LaVar Ball decided to pull LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA

Sunday's episode revealed the details surrounding LiAngelo's exit from the school, following his indefinite suspension for a shoplifting arrest in China.

The conversation about removing LiAngelo from UCLA takes place around the 11:30 mark:

"How long does it take to tell somebody if they're going to play or not," said LaVar. "It's ridiculous. We came to school to play basketball. One and done anyway."

LaVar’s business partner, Alan Foster, suggested pulling LiAngelo out of UCLA.

"They're not stopping the future of a Ball boy," said LaVar. "Let's go get it done and say we're out."

LiAngelo said he fully supported his dad's decision to remove him from school:



“I know people will doubt it and I know there will be haters. But I’m fully on board with my dad’s decision to pull me from UCLA because now I can focus 100 percent on training for my pro career. It’s always been my goal to get to the NBA. I’m going to do whatever it takes, and I’m going to work harder than ever to get there. There’s no days off. This is what we do.”



Lavar ultimately decided to send LiAngelo and LaMelo overseas to play basketball in Lithuania.

The teenage brothers signed professional contracts with Lithuanian club Prienu Vytautas.