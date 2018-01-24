Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' short film nominated for Oscar

News

Sporting News
Kobe Bryant has seemingly opened the door to another successful career after basketball.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the retired Lakers legend's short film, "Dear Basketball," is one of five nominees for this year's Best Animated Short award.




The film was put together by illustrator Glen Keane as an animated version of the letter Bryant wrote to announce his retirement.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held March 4 and televised by ABC.

