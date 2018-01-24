Kobe Bryant has seemingly opened the door to another successful career after basketball.

Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' short film nominated for Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that the retired Lakers legend's short film, "Dear Basketball," is one of five nominees for this year's Best Animated Short award.



What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V

— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2018



The film was put together by illustrator Glen Keane as an animated version of the letter Bryant wrote to announce his retirement.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held March 4 and televised by ABC.