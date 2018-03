While the real work of the 2018 Senior Bowl is done in the interview room and on the practice field, the week begins with the national scouting weigh-ins. Each player is poked and prodded for measurements of height, weight, hand size, arm length and wingspan.

Senior Bowl 2018: Weigh-in results for North, South rosters

NFL teams are trying to determine which quarterbacks meet ideal thresholds, which receivers have big enough hands, which players have rare body-type traits and much more.

Below are the weigh-in results for the 2018 Senior Bowl.

North