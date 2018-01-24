January transfer news & rumours: Arsenal and Spurs on alert as PSG push Lucas towards the exit

PSG tell Lucas to find a new club

Arsenal and Tottenham have been put on alert as Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has publicly told Lucas Moura to find a new club.

Speaking on Tuesday, the coach said: “I’ve told Lucas that he will no longer have the chance to play with PSG and that he needs to find another club.”

The 25-year-old is expected to fetch a fee of around €35 million.

Man Utd to pursue Weigl, Soler

With Alexis Sanchez now in attack, Manchester United are turning their transfer focus to the central midfield according the Independent.

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl, Valencia's Carlos Soler and Nice's Jean Michael Seri are the primary targets for the Red Devils, while Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred, also pursued by Man City, is also an option.

Man Utd cool Pulisic interest

Manchester United's interest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Christian Pulisic has cooled according to the Independent.

While the Red Devils had previously been rumoured to want the U.S. international, Alexis Sanchez's signing means Jose Mourinho will turn his attention toward other areas of need.

West Brom interested in Schurrle loan

West Bromwich are interested in bringing in out-of-favour Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle in for the remainder of the season on loan, reports the The Times .

While the report states Dortmund is willing to subsidize part of Schurrle's wages, West Brom needs to shift players off their own wage bill in order for deal to happen.

RB Leipzig to snap up Man Utd target

RB Leipzig are close to a deal to land 16-year-old Portugal youth international Umaro Embalo from Benfica, according to Bild.

Embalo, a rumoured target for Manchester United, would move for €15 million plus bonus payments, though those bonus payments are what hold up a deal.

Mascherano to leave Barca

Barcelona have announced that Javier Mascherano is to depart the club, with the Argentine expected to move to Hebei in the Chinese Super League.

The veteran is expected to depart for a fee in the region of €10 million, having fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

Man Utd push for Seri deal

Manchester United will aim to follow up the signing of Alexis Sanchez by agreeing a deal for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, claims The Sun .

Alexis completed his move to United from Arsenal on Monday , and now Jose Mourinho wants an agreement in place to sign Seri, either this month or in the summer.

Seri is also an option for Manchester City, although the Ivory Coast international is viewed as a back-up to prime target Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred .

Barcelona, Chelsea and Liverpool have all previously shown an interest in Seri, but Mourinho hopes United can beat their rivals to the signing of the 26-year-old.

Sevilla can't agree Vidal fee

Sevilla are struggling to agree a fee with Barcelona to bring Aleix Vidal back to the club, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Vidal signed for Barca in the summer of 2015, but will be allowed to leave Camp Nou in January, with Sevilla leading the chase for the right-back.

However, Barcelona want €12 million for the 28-year-old, with Sevilla hoping the price will be dropped after offering €8m up front plus €2m in add-ons so far.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with an approach for Vidal, but only a huge financial offer is expected to tempt him to the Premier League.

Madrid & PSG battle for Courtois

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the summer, reports Het Laatste Nieuws .

Courtois has been offered a new contract by Chelsea , which would make him the best-paid keeper in the world, but the Belgium international has yet to sign the deal.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s decision to sign a new contract at Athletic Bilbao means Madrid are now back in the hunt for a keeper and are focusing on Courtois, who has just 18 months left on his current deal.

PSG are also keen on the former Atletico Madrid loanee, although financial constraints could scupper their prospects of agreeing a deal for Courtois.

Barca in pole position to sign Ballou

Barcelona are the front-runners to sign Montreal Impact attacker Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla, according to The Washington Post.

The 18-year-old Ivorian-Canadian impressed with the Impact in 2017, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals in league play.

The Impact have confirmed that they are in advanced discussions with an unnamed European club over a transfer for the teenager.

PSG sign Diarra

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of former Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra.

The 32-year-old was most recently with Al Jazira in the United Arab Emirates, and has been a free agent since leaving the club last month.

Kenedy joins Newcastle on loan

Newcastle have signed 21-year-old Chelsea defender/midfielder Kenedy on loan.

The Brazilian was on loan at Watford last season and has yet to establish himself with the Blues, making just five appearances with Chelsea this season.

'Bailey should stay at Leverkusen'

Bayer Leverkusen have indicated that they can keep hold of striking sensation Leon Bailey for as long as possible

The 20-year-old forward has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal this January, but the Bundesliga club are hopeful that the Jamaica-born player, who has a contract until 2022, will elected to commit his future to them.

Wenger confirms Aubameyang interest

Arsene Wenger has effectively confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but claimed that any possible deal is not close to completion.

Aubameyang has agreed personal terms to join Arsenal , but the two clubs have yet to settle on a fee after the Gunners made a €50 million bid over the weekend .

Wenger told reporters: "We are not close to a deal for Aubameyang with Dortmund or anybody else."

Hernandez open to West Ham exit

Javier Hernandez is ready to leave West Ham in the January transfer window, his agent has said.

The Hammers are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the 29-year-old this month and his representative, Eduardo Hernandez, says a number of clubs have already expressed their interest.

"There are several clubs interested in his services. He's a player everyone knows," he told Fox Sports .

Fred and Laporte bids ramped up

Manchester City are set to step up their efforts in the transfer window over the coming days as they aim to complete moves for Fred and Aymeric Laporte, Goal understands.

Having been disappointed to see some targets move elsewhere, City are set to be decisive over deals for the Shakhtar Donetsk and Athletic Bilbao players.

Chelsea to complete Emerson deal within 48 hours

Chelsea should complete their move for Roma's Emerson Palmieri in the next 48 hours after agreeing a four-and-a-half-year contract, Goal understands.

The Blues hope that the 23-year-old will be part of a double deal with Roma, as Goal reported on Monday that Chelsea are also aiming to secure striker Edin Dzeko this week . The deal could be worth a joint fee of around £50 million, which is inclusive of performance-related add-ons.

Emerson's agents began talks with Chelsea last week, but the deal made significant progress over the weekend as Antonio Conte's side won 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Burnley sign Lennon

Burnley have completed the signing of Everton winger Aaron Lennon for an undisclosed fee.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park following the arrival of Theo Walcott.

Neymar wants Madrid move with Griezmann & Hazard

Neymar is willing to sign for Real Madrid if Los Blancos also make moves for Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard, according to Diario Gol .

The Paris Saint-Germain star has reportedly made it clear he does not want to play with Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi, who have been linked to Madrid as well.

But the potential of linking up with Griezmann and Hazard is enough to tempt Neymar to return to Spain and join Barcelona's arch-rivals, with the Brazilian said to be uncomfortable in the PSG dressing room.

Man Utd battle Chelsea for Vidal

Manchester United will battle Chelsea for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, according to the Daily Express .

The Chile international could leave the Bundesliga club due to the arrival of Leon Goretzka from Schalke, with the Blues heavily linked as a possible summer destination.

However, United's recent acquisition of Alexis Sanchez has seen them up their interest in Vidal, with Jose Mourinho looking to add another Chile international to his squad.

Arsenal & Spurs in Lucas Moura bidding war

Arsenal and Tottenham are locked in a bidding war for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, according to the Daily Express .

The 25-year-old, who has been limited to just 72 minutes of Ligue 1 action this season, is valued at around £35 million

Chelsea reach agreement for Dzeko & Emerson

Chelsea and Roma have come to an agreement over the transfer of Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, Goal understands.

The deal, which will see Roma reportedly land €50 million for the two players plus another €10m in incentives, will be finalised upon the Blues' completion of personal terms with Dzeko.

Hazard having second thoughts about Madrid move

Eden Hazard regrets coming to a verbal agreement with Zinedine Zidane to join Real Madrid, claims Don Balon .

The Chelsea star reportedly has grown concerned by Los Blancos' erratic form in La Liga this season, leading him to have second thoughts about fulfilling his long-time dream of playing for Madrid.

Sturridge to snub Serie A for Valencia

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is not interested in a move to Serie A, TuttoMercato reports.

Inter and Roma are said to have been monitoring the England international, but Sturridge has informed Liverpool that he'd prefer to sign with Valencia.

Diarra set to sign for PSG

Al Jazira midfielder Lassana Diarra is set to sign an 18-month contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe .

The 32-year-old journeyman, who has previously played for clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid, reportedly passed his medical on Monday.

Newcastle working on Gameiro deal

Newcastle are working on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro, the Daily Express reports.

Manager Rafa Benitez has apparently been given the green light to spend big this transfer window, and the Magpies plan on pushing those resources towards the £16 million-rated Frenchman.

Nainggolan close to Guangzhou Evergrande move

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is closing in on a loan move to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, according to the Information Times .

A Chelsea and Manchester United target last summer, the Belgium international is expected to earn €12 million a year and also receive a €20m signing-on fee, with his agent banking €10m.

Roma could replace Dzeko with Sturridge

Roma could replace Chelsea-bound striker Edin Dzeko with Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, according to the Daily Star .

Liverpool reportedly want the England striker to complete a £35 million permanent move following an initial loan spell, and Roma could fit the bill if Dzeko's move to Stamford Bridge goes through.

Wenger: January window 'more disturbing than ever'

Arsene Wenger is pleased to have replaced Alexis Sanchez with another "world-class" player in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but admits the January transfer window has been "more disturbing than ever".

Arsenal allowed Sanchez to join Manchester United on Monday to avoid losing the Chile international on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Newcastle to secure Kenedy loan

Newcastle are poised to confirm the loan signing of Chelsea winger Kenedy in the next 24 hours, claims the Daily Mail .

The Blues are said to be on the verge of signing Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, giving Antonio Conte sufficient cover to let Kenedy depart in exchange for a loan fee.

Alexis: I need to feel loved

Alexis Sanchez says a desire to feel "important and loved" was behind his move to Manchester United from Arsenal.

The long-anticipated swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction was completed on Monday, bringing to a conclusion one of the biggest transfer stories of the January window.

Revealed: Top 20 richest clubs in the world

The 2016-17 Deloitte Football Money League rankings have been announced, with Manchester United retaining top spot. But who else makes the top 20?

How Arsenal could line up with Auba & Mkhi

Where could new signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fit in at the Emirates? Goal 's Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley breaks it down.

The Arsenal stars who left for bigger clubs

Alexis Sanchez has joined Manchester United, which makes him the latest in a long line of players to leave Arsenal in search of trophies.

