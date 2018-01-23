Maybe Rockets center Clint Capela was on to something.

NBA wrap: Rockets close gap on Warriors by beating tough Heat squad

The Rockets used some late-game heroics Monday night from guards James Harden and Chris Paul to defeat a tough Heat team in Houston, 99-90.

Harden broke an 88-88 tie with a 29-foot 3-pointer at the 3:06 mark, and he and Paul later hit contested jumpers inside the arc to seal the win for the Rockets (33-12).

Harden finished with 28 points, and Paul and Eric Gordon added 16 apiece.

The Heat (27-20), who came into the game winners of nine of their past 11 games, were led by Hassan Whiteside, who had 22 points (16 of those in the first quarter) and 13 rebounds.

As for Capela, the Rockets center finished with 14 points and eight boards. Recall it was Capela who said Saturday after the Rockets beat the Warriors that Houston was now the better team.

That comment didn't go unnoticed in the Warriors locker room. Kevin Durant threw some shade at Capela, saying Harden, Paul, Trevor Ariza and other Rockets had the tough jobs, but "Capela, catch and dunk every night, it’s pretty easy.”

Naturally, Capela had one of those "catch-and-dunk" plays on a nice lob from Harden.

Despite Capela's boast, the Rockets still trail the Warriors by three games in the Western Conference standings.

Stud of the Night

DeMarcus Cousins put up some huge numbers in the Pelicans 132-128 double-OT win over the Bulls. Cousins had 44 points, 24 rebounds and 10 assists. According to ESPN, that's only the 10th 40-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA history.

Dud of the Night

Ricky Rubio had twice as many turnovers (four) as points (two) in the Utah's 104-90 loss to the Hawks. He hit only one of his eight shots from the floor.

Highlight

The Bulls and Pelicans had a strange finish to regulation in New Orleans. The Pelicans were headed for the win until Bulls guard Justin Holiday got fouled on a shot he didn't get off before the buzzer. But after Holiday tied the game with two of three free throws, watch how close Pelicans star Anthony Davis came to winning the game on a full-court heave.

What's Next

Cavaliers (27-18) at Spurs (30-18) at 8 p.m. ET — Remember how the Cavaliers went on a tear most of November and December, winning 18 of 19? Since that hot streak ended, they've dropped 10 of 14. That's a perfect illustration of how Cavs have either been very good or bad this season, so who knows which team will show up in San Antonio. LeBron is seven points away from 30,000 career points but it's the Spurs who are looking to rev up their offense with young point guard Dejounte Murray now starting in place of veteran Tony Parker.