USOC CEO Scott Blackmun could miss Olympics after cancer diagnosis

United States Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun will not attend the opening ceremonies at next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Blackmun, 60, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and could skip the Winter Games in Pyeongchang entirely.

In an email sent to his staff Monday, and acquired by USA Today, Blackmun said he would immediately begin treatment and undergo surgery later this week.

Blackmun has been the USOC CEO since 2010 and previously served as the interim CEO in 2000. He has been credited with repairing the USOC's damaged relationship with the International Olympic Committe during his current tenure and the U.S. was awarded the 2028 Sumer Games in Los Angeles.

Blackmun and his wife, Ann, live in Colorado Springs and have three children.