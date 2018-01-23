NFL: Cowboys VP Jones calls out Bryant for sideline eruptions

Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones laid out some candid remarks regarding Dez Bryant on Monday, hinting that some things need to change for the receiver to remain with the team.

Cowboys VP Jones calls out Bryant for sideline eruptions

Bryant, set to make $12.5million next season, has hauled in just 150 receptions during the last three seasons, while failing to reach double-digit touchdowns since 2014.

Jones noted that the 29-year-old Bryant needs to play up to his salary.

"Tony [Romo] certainly his game, [he and Dez] kind of tailored it to one another," Jones said, via the Star-Telegram.

"When Dak came in, he certainly is not going to play the game exactly like Tony played the game. I think it hasn't ever just hit on all cylinders yet in term of how Dak and Dez the connection works. I think it's a work in progress. I think it could improve if given the opportunity."

"Of course we pay Dez a lot of money, and he knows that," Jones said. "He's as aware of it as anybody. He knows when you get paid that kind of money there's high expectations in terms of the productivity. Those are all things we have to look at as a team, as an organisation when we start to put our team together for next year."

At times, Bryant can be a fiery guy, often yelling at someone on the sidelines. While some may see it as a positive, Jones chose a different angle to describe Bryant's antics.

"The other thing that we all see and it is certainly visible to anyone who watches our games, watches our sideline, is Dez is certainly a fiery guy who plays with a lot of emotion both on and off the field," Jones said. "Sometimes that can be a distraction.

"It can be a distraction for Dez, it can be a distraction for other team-mates. And we just have to really get our hands around when you put all the full body of work together where that's headed."