Tion Green hopes to emerge as Lions reshape backfield

The Lions are in need of backfield help, that much was obvious this season as they just missed out on the playoffs.

Former second-round pick Ameer Abdullah hasn't developed into an every-down back and the team could look to move on this offseason. Third-down back Theo Riddick is among the best pass catchers out of the backfield in the NFL, but he struggles between the tackles.

Lions general manager Dan Quinn confirmed that the team will add someone to the backfield mix this offseason.

“Will we add someone probably to that room? Absolutely,” Quinn said earlier this month, via detroitlions.com.

But who? Will the Lions tap into the NFL Draft's abundant running back talent pool, try to sign a free agent like Carlos Hyde, or try to swing a trade for the likes of DeMarco Murray? All three seem like good options, and they might even consider multiple.

Tion Green, currently on the Lions' roster, hopes his late-season cameo was enough to gain a look as the team's feature back. Green rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, finally providing the Lions with a power runner.

“I’m going to work on my body and my nutrition and just try to develop myself,” Green said. “Work on my hip mobility and find all my weaknesses and try to get better. “I’m a competitor. Those (first) 13 weeks last year were hard knowing that there were a lot of situations last year I could have helped the team.

“Going into this year, I just want no excuses. I want to show guys that I’m trustworthy. That on third-and-1, fourth-and-goal, goal line or whatever the case may be, first down, second down, third down, that they can leave me out there.”

The Lions looked elite at times this season, while other games left something to be desired either offensively or defensively. One thing that never looked right was the run game. Some of that can be attributed to the myriad of injuries suffered across the offensive line, but the Lions need a quality starting running back in order to reach their full potential.