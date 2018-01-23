The NHL is bringing its All-Star Skills Competition into the 21st century.

NHL makes changes to All-Star Skills Competition

On Monday, the league announced multiple changes for the 2018 edition of the annual showcase, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

The NHL's top players will still compete in many of the same traditional events, such as the fastest skater and accuracy shooting, but some of those competitions will have new components. The accuracy shooting, which typically has been a four-corners drill, will feature a fifth target and LED lighting for each of them. One target at a time will randomly light up for three seconds and players will have to react and break that target in the allotted time.

MORE: NHL All-Star Game 2018: Rosters announced for 63rd running

In addition to modernizing some of the events, the NHL made each of the six events individual competitions and incentivized them, with the winners receiving $25,000. The shootout, which had previously been a four-team tournament, will now be a goaltending competition for the longest save streak.

Here is a look at the 2018 All-Star Skills Competition events:

Enterprise NHL Fastest Skater

The competition to determine the league's fastest skater has changed from its 1-on-1 race format to a time trial for a full lap of the ice. Eight players will get to choose which direction they would like to skate as they aim to beat Dylan Larkin's 2016 record of 13.172 seconds. The skater with the fastest of the eight times is the winner. In the event of a tie, the two (or more) tied skaters will do another lap.

Dunkin Donuts NHL Passing Challenge

Eight players will compete in this challenge, which consists of one round and three objectives. The first is target passing, with players completing passes to four targets that light up randomly. Once complete, each player moves on to the neutral zone, where he must complete four give-and-go passes. The final challenge is to complete saucer passes over obstacles and into miniature nets. The player who completes all three tasks in the fastest time wins.

Geico NHL Save Streak

As mentioned earlier, the shootout has turned into a goaltending competition. Five goaltenders will compete against teams comprised of opposing divisions in an attempt to make the most consecutive saves on a minimum of nine shootout attempts. Each player from the division will shoot, with the team captain going last. A goaltender's round in the competition cannot end on a save, so if the captain's shot is stopped, then the goalie continues to face shooters until a goal is scored. If the divisional captain scores on the ninth attempt of the round, the round is over. The goaltender with the longest consecutive save streak at the end of the round is the winner. In the event of a tie, the goaltender with the most overall saves wins.

Gatorade NHL Puck Control Relay

Eight players will compete in the puck control relay, which consists of three obstacles. The first is stickhandling, where the player controls a puck through a series of eight pucks in a straight line. After successfully completing that challenge, the competitor will navigate through a series of eight cones in a zig-zag formation, before finishing up by guiding the puck through a lighted gate. The skater with the fastest time through the obstacle course wins.

PPG NHL Hardest Shot

Six players will compete in the hardest shot competition, which will still feature a two-round format. Each shooter will attempt two shots per round and his fastest effort of the two will be recorded. After each player's first attempt, the order of shots for second attempts will be based on the speed in the first round, with the slowest shooting first. The player who records the fastest shot in the competition is declared the winner.

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting

Eight players will compete in the accuracy shooting competition, which will feature LED lighting for the first time. Players will still shoot from 25 feet out, but face new challenges in the form of a fifth target and a randomized target sequence. One target will light up for three seconds at a time, indicating where the player must shoot. The player who successfully breaks all five targets in the fastest time wins.