Philander hails 'phenomenal talent' Ngidi

Vernon Philander was content to take a back seat while "phenomenal talent" Lungi Ngidi tore through India on his debut to wrap up a Test series win for South Africa at Centurion.

Philander did the damage when South Africa won the first game of the series at Newlands, claiming Test-best figures of 6-42 to bowl the tourists out for only 135 in their second innings.

It was Ngidi who took centre stage on the final day of the second Test, the 21-year-old taking 6-39 in a magnificent spell of pace bowling to give the Proteas a 2-0 lead with one match remaining.

Philander was full of praise for Ngidi and enthused over the array of quicks South Africa can call upon.

The all-rounder said: "He is an absolutely phenomenal talent. Lungi has pace and bounce, and to see the way he went about his business, the manner he stayed calm in was great.

"Lungi asked a lot of questions to me and Morne [Morkel] and KG [Rabada] at mid-off or mid-on.

"I think it's wonderful to see we have so many bowlers in the pipeline, pumping as well. Long may it continue."

While Philander would naturally prefer to be playing a starring role, he says team success will always be paramount.

"I think if you can put the ego aside. We all want to be that hero at the end of the day, to put up our hand and be the Man of the Match, but not every surface is going to allow it." he added.

"So it's about being mature enough to know that your end might not be the end to strike from, and to play accordingly to make sure the other guys get the best out of their end to strike."