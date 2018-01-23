Giants hire Shurmur as next head coach

The New York Giants have hired Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as their new head coach.

Shurmur was appointed after the Vikings' season came to an end with a 38-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

This is Shurmur's second stint as a head coach. He led the Cleveland Browns from 2011-12 but was fired after amassing a 9-23 record.

However, his time with the Vikings proved to be fruitful. He was named interim offensive coordinator at the end of the 2016 season and officially took over the role in 2017.

Minnesota finished the regular season in the top 10 in points per game (23.9), rushing yards (122.3) and third-down conversions (43.5 per cent).

"We are pleased to welcome Pat to our organisation and look forward to the leadership he will provide for our team," team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a joint statement.

"He has an outstanding track record in developing young players, and it is clear his players respond to his guidance and direction. We interviewed six talented and qualified candidates, and we feel like Pat, with his vision and experience, is the right person to lead our team."

"I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants," Shurmur said. "I am looking forward to getting to work with [general manager] Dave Gettleman and [assistant GM] Kevin Abrams and starting the process to once again build a championship team.

"I have been fortunate to work with many great coaches and players, and I am thankful for those relationships. I would like to thank my family and friends for their tremendous support."

Since Eli Manning's career likely will be wrapping up in the next couple of seasons, Shurmur's experience with quarterbacks will be critical in helping develop the next Giants signal-caller.

Shurmur also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.