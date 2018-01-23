Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has endured a tumultuous four years in the NFL with mixed results as a starter.

Blake Bortles would be 'thrilled' to stay in Jacksonville

Selected third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles showed promise in 2015, when he threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns. A drastic drop in form during the 2016 season left his career in doubt, before rebounding a bit this season.

Bortles helped the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship game, losing late to the Patriots. Even though Bortles almost helped the Jaguars advance to the franchise's first Super Bowl, his position with the team remains in doubt.

The Jaguars picked up Bortles' fifth-year option last offseason, but Bortles is now set to make $19 million next season, a number the Jaguars may not be willing to pay.

"I’ve enjoyed my four years in Jacksonville and I would love to play here for as long as they let me," Bortles said Monday following the Jaguars’ final team meeting, via jacksonville.com. "What they decide and all of the decisions they make are outside of my control.

"I would be thrilled to be able to stay here and play here. Hopefully that can happen."

MORE:

AFC championship: Three reasons the Jaguars lost to the Patriots

| AFC Championship: Three takeaways from Patriots' win over Jaguars



Bortles has a career 80.8 QB rating, and this season marked his highest-career completion percentage (60.2). He also adds a running threat, scoring seven rushing touchdowns with 1,410 yards over four seasons.

Still, Bortles hasn't consistently looked like a starting NFL quarterback, so Jacksonville, with its elite defense, could look toward someone like Alex Smith or Case Keenum should they be made available.