Jared Goff, Thomas Davis, Jason Witten among Pro Bowl replacements

The Patriots and Eagles had a combined 10 Pro Bowl players.
Those players will be unable to play in next Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando (Camping World Stadium, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN) because they will be preparing for the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Their replacements were announced Monday.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, out since tearing his ACL against the Rams in Week 14, will be replaced by Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Taken first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Wentz going second, Goff had a breakthrough season in 2017 with 3,804 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes to seven interceptions to help the Rams win the NFC West.
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was replaced by Atlanta's Keanu Neal. Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will take the spot of Philadelphia's Zach Ertz. Saints guard Larry Warford replaces Eagles guard Brandon Brooks. Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph replaces defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. An announcement for Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has not yet been announced.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards, was replaced by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as Brady plays in his eighth Super Bowl. Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix replaces New England's James Develin on the AFC roster. Colts tight end Jack Doyle will replace Rob Gronkowski. Titans safety Brynden Trawick is replacing Patriots receiver Matthew Slater as the AFC special teams player.
Other Pro Bowl replacements announced were:
Panthers LB Thomas Davis for injured Vikings LB Anthony Barr
Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue for teammate Calais Campbell
Jags LB Telvin Smith for Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney
Panthers G Trai Turner for Cowboys G Zack Martin
Panthers K Graham Gano for Rams K Greg Zuerlein
Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry for Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins
Other Pro Bowl replacements announced were:
Packers DT Mike Daniels for Rams DT Aaron Donald
Rams LT Andrew Whitworth for Redskins LT Trent Williams
Colts WT T.Y. Hilton for Bengals WR A.J. Green
Packers WR Davante Adams for Falcons WR Julio Jones
Browns LB Joe Schobert for Steelers LB Ryan Shazier
Falcons LB Deion Jones for Panthers LB Luke Kuechly
Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander for Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner
Steelers DE Cameron Heyward for Raiders DE Khalil Mack
Titans TE Delanie Walker for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Chargers OT Russell Okung for Raiders OT Donald Penn
Titans S Kevin Byard for Bills S Micah Hyde
Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin for Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
Seahawks DE Michael Bennett for Vikings DE Everson Griffen
Chargers DE Melvin Ingram for Chargers DE Joey Bosa
49ers OT Joe Staley for Cowboys OT Tyron Smith
Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph for Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham
Vikings S Harrison Smith for Giants S Landon Collins
This article will be updated