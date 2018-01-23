The Patriots and Eagles had a combined 10 Pro Bowl players.

Jared Goff, Thomas Davis, Jason Witten among Pro Bowl replacements

Those players will be unable to play in next Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando (Camping World Stadium, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN) because they will be preparing for the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Their replacements were announced Monday.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, out since tearing his ACL against the Rams in Week 14, will be replaced by Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Taken first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, with Wentz going second, Goff had a breakthrough season in 2017 with 3,804 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes to seven interceptions to help the Rams win the NFC West.

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was replaced by Atlanta's Keanu Neal. Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will take the spot of Philadelphia's Zach Ertz. Saints guard Larry Warford replaces Eagles guard Brandon Brooks. Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph replaces defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. An announcement for Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has not yet been announced.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards, was replaced by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as Brady plays in his eighth Super Bowl. Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix replaces New England's James Develin on the AFC roster. Colts tight end Jack Doyle will replace Rob Gronkowski. Titans safety Brynden Trawick is replacing Patriots receiver Matthew Slater as the AFC special teams player.

Panthers LB Thomas Davis for injured Vikings LB Anthony Barr

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue for teammate Calais Campbell

Jags LB Telvin Smith for Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney

Panthers G Trai Turner for Cowboys G Zack Martin

Panthers K Graham Gano for Rams K Greg Zuerlein

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry for Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Packers DT Mike Daniels for Rams DT Aaron DonaldRams LT Andrew Whitworth for Redskins LT Trent WilliamsColts WT T.Y. Hilton for Bengals WR A.J. GreenPackers WR Davante Adams for Falcons WR Julio JonesBrowns LB Joe Schobert for Steelers LB Ryan ShazierFalcons LB Deion Jones for Panthers LB Luke KuechlyBuccaneers LB Kwon Alexander for Seahawks LB Bobby WagnerSteelers DE Cameron Heyward for Raiders DE Khalil MackTitans TE Delanie Walker for Chiefs TE Travis KelceChargers OT Russell Okung for Raiders OT Donald PennTitans S Kevin Byard for Bills S Micah HydeSeahawks WR Doug Baldwin for Cardinals WR Larry FitzgeraldSeahawks DE Michael Bennett for Vikings DE Everson GriffenChargers DE Melvin Ingram for Chargers DE Joey Bosa49ers OT Joe Staley for Cowboys OT Tyron SmithVikings TE Kyle Rudolph for Seahawks TE Jimmy GrahamVikings S Harrison Smith for Giants S Landon Collins

