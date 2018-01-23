News

PM Turnbull responds to Australian cricket scandal
Saints players troll Vikings after blowout loss in NFC championship game

The Saints were clearly still very bitter about their last-second loss to the Vikings last week. During and after the Eagles' 38-7 beatdown of the Vikings on Sunday night, Saints players, such as Michael Thomas, got in a few jabs on social media.



Rookie phenom Alvin Kamara was clearly in tears over Thomas' tweet, and receiver Willie Snead was extremely thankful for the Philly win.




Even former Saints safety Roman Harper and running back Reggie Bush were feeling the petty vibes.




The Vikings may have had the last laugh on the Saints last Sunday, but New Orleans clearly got a kick out of Minnesota's misery.

