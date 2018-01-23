The Saints were clearly still very bitter about their last-second loss to the Vikings last week. During and after the Eagles' 38-7 beatdown of the Vikings on Sunday night, Saints players, such as Michael Thomas, got in a few jabs on social media.



Saints players troll Vikings after blowout loss in NFC Championship game Ain't no miracle #shhh pic.twitter.com/XlMVUo4m5s

— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 22, 2018



Rookie phenom Alvin Kamara was clearly in tears over Thomas' tweet, and receiver Willie Snead was extremely thankful for the Philly win.



Thank You @Eagles

— Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) January 22, 2018



Even former Saints safety Roman Harper and running back Reggie Bush were feeling the petty vibes.



Man Saints definitely would have put up a better fight than this ⚜️#WhoDat

— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 22, 2018



The Vikings may have had the last laugh on the Saints last Sunday, but New Orleans clearly got a kick out of Minnesota's misery.