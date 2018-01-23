Three senior members of the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors executive leadership have resigned following criticism of the governing body's handling of a sexual abuse scandal.

Senior USA Gymnastics figures resign amid Larry Nassar scandal

Chairman Paul Parilla, vice-chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley tendered their resignations as former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing continues.

Nassar was last month sentenced to 60 years in a federal prison for having child sex abuse images on his computer. He is also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in November.

"USA Gymnastics thanks Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelley for their many years of service to this organization," USA Gymnastics president and chief executive Kerry Perry said in a release. "We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organisation.

"As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve."

The board of directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.

The trio's decision to step down comes a week after four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles became the latest athlete to claim she was sexually abused by Nassar.

Following accusations made by Biles, USAG said in a statement: "We are our athletes' advocates. USA Gymnastics will continue to listen to our athletes and our members in our efforts of creating a culture of empowerment with a relentless focus on athlete safety every single day."

Biles' former teammate Gabby Douglas and fellow Olympian Aly Raisman have also accused Nassar of abuse, and Raisman blasted USA Gymnastics last week during Nassar's sentencing hearing for its lack of responsiveness to the scandal.