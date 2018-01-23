Marc Savard retires from hockey; last played in 2011

Concussion issues officially have forced Marc Savard, who hasn’t played in a game in nearly seven years, out of the NHL. He announced his retirement Monday on Twitter.

Savard signed a seven-year, $28.15-million contract with the Bruins in 2009, but a series of concussions during the 2010-2011 season essentially ended his career.

Since winning a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, Savard’s contract was included in trades to the Panthers in 2015 and the Devils in 2016. That contract expired at the end of the 2016-17 season.

“I think the biggest thing is that I’m happy where I am in my life,” Savard told NHLPA.com. “I’m the healthiest I’ve been in a long time. I didn’t want it to linger on any more. My contract is up and I wanted to get it out there and head off in a different direction to pursue a coaching career.”

Savard, a fourth-round selection by the Rangers in 1995, played 13 seasons split among the Rangers, Flames, Thrashers and Bruins.