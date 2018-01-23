If the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, the most popular man in Philly might not be the game's MVP. It'll probably be right tackle Lane Johnson.



Lane Johnson's beer promise might become a reality Remember #Eagles RT Lane Johnson Made Big Promise to Eagles Fans!



"If we won a Super Bowl... Hey I'm giving out Beer to everybody!"



1 Win Away!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EcGheRri6k

— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 22, 2018



Back in August, the fifth-year lineman explained that he wanted to show his appreciation to the people of Philadelphia for sticking by him after his tough 2016 season, where he served a 10-game suspension for his second violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Johnson told reporters at a practice:



“I have a lot to prove to this city. I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everybody."



What appeared to be hyperbole at the time is looking to become a reality after the Eagles trounced the Vikings 38-7 on Sunday at the NFC Championship game.

Thankfully for Johnson, Bud Light offered to help him out in providing the beer.



.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo

— Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017



All that's standing between Philly and free beer is Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots.

Easy, right?