McDonald's All-American Moses Brown commits to UCLA

Brown, a 7-1 center from Archbishop Malloy in New York, was named last week to the McDonald's All-American East Team roster and announced his college decision Monday via Slam. He chose UCLA over Kentucky, Maryland and Florida State.



Moses Brown commits to UCLA....held out for Calipari to give an offer but it never came.

— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 22, 2018



UCLA now has four recruits for the class of 2018. Brown, the only five-star prospect, joins four-star shooting guards Jules Bernard and David Singleton, and three-star center Kenneth Nwuba.

After losing a majority of last season's talent to the NBA Draft, UCLA (13-7, 4-4) is in a battle to make the NCAA Tournament this year.