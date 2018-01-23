McDonald's All-American Moses Brown commits to UCLA

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Five-star center Moses Brown will play for UCLA.

Brown, a 7-1 center from Archbishop Malloy in New York, was named last week to the McDonald's All-American East Team roster and announced his college decision Monday via Slam. He chose UCLA over Kentucky, Maryland and Florida State.



UCLA now has four recruits for the class of 2018. Brown, the only five-star prospect, joins four-star shooting guards Jules Bernard and David Singleton, and three-star center Kenneth Nwuba.

After losing a majority of last season's talent to the NBA Draft, UCLA (13-7, 4-4) is in a battle to make the NCAA Tournament this year.

