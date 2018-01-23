Galatasaray enter race for Andre Ayew

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly the latest to join the chase for West Ham star Andre Ayew.

According to L’Equipe, The Yellow-Reds have made contact with the Hammers over the 28-year-old, who is keen on a move away from London Stadium, having been reduced to a squad player over the past few months.

Swansea City, from whom Ayew joined West Ham in 2016, are, however, said to be the frontrunners for the Black Star’s signature.

The Jack Army are reportedly readying a second bid for the former Marseille man, after an initial £14 million offer was turned down.

In 2015-16, Ayew notched 12 goals in 34 elite division matches - all starts - for Swansea, finishing the season as the club's top scorer, after which he joined West Ham on a then club record £20.5 million deal.

Limited opportunities and inconsistent performances, however, look set to cut short his stay with The Hammers.

Reports say West Ham are also keen on letting go of the player as manager David Moyes has no game time guarantees for the attacker.

Last season, Ayew had 25 league outings, involving 16 starts and six goals, for West Ham.

This campaign, the French-born has so far made 18 topflight appearances involving nine starts and three goals.