Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed that Oumar Niasse will not be leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Everton's Allardyce rules out January exit for Oumar Niasse

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Goodison Park due to limited playing time and the arrival of Cenk Tosun from Besiktas.

Niasse was introduced as a 69th-minute substitute in Saturday's Premier League game and scored to salvage a point for the Merseyside outfit in their 1-1 West Bromwich Albion.

With six goals already in 12 league appearances this campaign, the former West Ham United boss said that he wants to keep Senegal international beyond the winter transfer window.

"No I can’t let Niasse go, there’s no danger of that," Allardyce told Liverpool Echo.

MORE:

Ronald Koeman tried to destroy my career, says Everton’s Niasse

| Oumar Niasse rescues Everton against West Bromwich Albion

| Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal

| Oumar Niasse ‘fighting’ to become Everton’s main striker



"There is no way we can let Oumar go. We’ve given Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] the weekend off because of the huge amount of games he’s played.

"We need those three between now and the end of the season. We haven’t had a lot of goals, we’re trying to increase our goal-scoring capacity but my problem was the goal we gave away, not just the performance, but the goal."