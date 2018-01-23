'Arsenal don't need Alexis' - Campbell unfazed by Sanchez's move to Man Utd

Arsenal “don’t need Alexis Sanchez”, according to Kevin Campbell, but need to be wary of bringing in too many attacking talents.

As the Gunners prepare to part with one creative influence, with a move to Manchester United edging ever closer, Arsene Wenger is being linked with several others.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to arrive at Emirates Stadium as part of the Sanchez trade, while Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another top target.

Both would add considerable threat for Arsenal in the final third, but Campbell fears Wenger may end up with too many options, while leaving his team exposed in midfield and at the back.

The former Gunners striker told Sky Sports: "Arsenal don't need Sanchez, especially if Mkhitaryan comes.

"Here's the conundrum. Will they tie down [Mesut] Ozil? If Ozil doesn't sign then Mkhitaryan is really that playmaker. But Ozil and Mkhitaryan in the same team - can it work?

"I think there is going to have to be a serious plan of how to shore up that central midfield area because Arsenal can be gung-ho.

"They can leave the midfield wide open so there has to be some groundwork - a defensive player in there to be able to combat and compliment those two players."

Arsenal added another big-money attacker to their ranks last summer in the form of Alexandre Lacazette, with Campbell of the opinion that Wenger is in danger of finding himself loaded at the top end of his team if deals for Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang are completed.

He added: "You're going to have to [play them all] because if they come to the club they are going to have to play.

"You can fit them in but you have to organise the back four and the midfield defensively. You need world-class players.

"You need a world-class centre-half and a world-class defensive midfielder in order to compliment those world-class players."

Arsenal have been linked with reinforcements at centre-half, with West Brom’s Jonny Evans mooted as one option under consideration, while they have already wrapped up a deal for 20-year-old Greece Under-21 international Konstantinos Mavropanos.