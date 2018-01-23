News

Jimmy Butler ruled out Monday with knee injury

The Timberwolves will be without guards Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford on Monday when they travel to play the Clippers.



Butler, dealing with a sore right knee, is averaging a team-leading 21.7 points per game this season. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Butler also missed Saturday's win over the Raptors, which ended Minnesota's two-game losing streak. Butler's injury is not believed to be serious, but at this stage in the season, the Timberwolves are choosing to be cautious.

Crawford, averaging just under 10 points per game, is dealing with a toe injury. Tyus Jones should earn more playing time Monday with Minnesota thin in the backcourt.

