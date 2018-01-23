When "EA Sports UFC 3" releases later this month, it will feature Conor McGregor on the cover, even though he hasn't fought in the promotion since late 2016 and his return to the UFC is still very much in question.

Demetrious Johnson is highest-rated fighter on 'EA Sports UFC 3' roster

The game, however, will feature an expansive roster of active fighters and even some throw-ins who return from previous games in the series, such as Bruce Lee and Joe Rogan. The full rosters and ratings can be viewed on the game's official website.

The highest-rated fighter overall in "UFC 3" is flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, and relatively speaking it's not even close. Seven points across the four main ratings categories separate him from the pack. Dominick Cruz is second, followed by T.J. Dillashaw, Tony Ferguson, Stephen Thompson and Luke Rockhold.



Despite having more than 250 fighters on the roster, some notable individuals have been left out. Expect the developer to add some or all of them through free updates at release or soon after. Those include Colby Covington (No. 3 WW), Josh Emmett (No. 4 FW), Justin Gaethje (No. 5 LW), Ketlen Vieira (No. 6 WBW), Darren Till (No. 7 WW), and Marcin Tybura (No. 8 HW).

"UFC 3" is changing up the ratings with four overarching categories: Striking, Grappling, Stamina and Health. Previously fighters were ranked on Ground, Stand-up and Clinch. As was the case with the first two games, the ratings are exceedingly top heavy. Presumably the separation will come from sub-attributes, as the lowest number given to a fighter in any category is 82, leaving just a spread of 14 to the highest-rating handed out.The best striker, according to the game, is a tie between McGregor and Thompson. Both have a rating of 95. The best grappler is also a tie at 95 between Khabib Nurmagomedov, Demian Maia and Jacare Souza. Demetrious Johnson leads the way at 96 for Stamina and McGregor in Health at 95."EA Sports UFC 3" releases Jan 30 for those who purchase the $80 special edition and Feb 2 for the standard $60 edition. The game is

