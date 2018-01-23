The Cardinals have a new head coach.

Cardinals hire Panthers DC Steve Wilks as head coach

Arizona announced Monday it has hired Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to replace newly retired Bruce Arians.

Wilks had a second interview with the Cardinals on Friday. Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo were the other finalists for the job.

Reports of Wilks getting the call apparently impressed Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson.



I LOVE IT.

— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 22, 2018



Wilks, 48, just wrapped up his first season as a defensive coordinator, but has spent 11 seasons in the NFL as an assistant coach. He was previously with the Bears and Chargers before coming to the Panthers.

Before his time in the NFL, Wilks was an assistant coach for 11 years at the collegiate level, including stints at Notre Dame and Washington.

This is the second consecutive year Panthers coach Ron Rivera has seen his defensive coordinator leave for a head coaching job. Sean McDermott led the Bills to a 9-7 record and playoff berth in his first season in Buffalo.

Next up as coordinator in Carolina is Eric Washington, who was promoted to the job later Monday after coaching the Panthers' defensive line since 2011.