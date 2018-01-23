Say what you will about wrestling fans, but boy are they loyal.

WWE RAW 25: Live updates, highlights, results, returns

Over the course of 25 years, hundreds upon hundreds of TV shows have come and gone across cable TV airwaves, some not seeing the the second half of a first season. This hasnt been the case for "RAW", WWE's flagship show for 25 years.

And much like some long-standing TV show leads, there has been no shortage of star power to come the WWE's way. Just look at some of the names returning to the show tonight: The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Trish Stratus, the Dudley Boyz and, of course, The Brooklyn Brawler.

Through the years, there have been so many reinventions of the show and the product, but tonight a melding of eras will bring wrestling fans old and new nostalgia and memories from two — TWO — locations in New York.

That's right, "RAW 25" is so big, it will be broadcast from two venues in New York: Part of the show will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and the other in the Mahattan Center.

It's a jam-packed edition of "Monday Night RAW," set to deliver the same stuff you've grown to love — and hate — over almost three decades of pro-wrestling action.

(All times Eastern.)

WWE RAW 25 results

6:30 p.m.: Hey, you guys! We are a half hour away from the biggest "RAW" of all time. Follow along for updates!

10 a.m.: Hello everybody and welcome to SN's live coverage of "RAW 25!" I'll be your party host, Joe Rivera (you can find me on the Tweeter machine @JoeRiveraSN). While you're gearing up for tonight's show (starting with the 7 p.m. kickoff show only on WWE Network), why don't you peruse some of these old WWE "RAW" highlights, like …

— That time that Mae Young gave birth to Mark Henry's child, a hand.

— Or that time that Marty Jannetty dove through the Barbershop window to escape Shawn Michaels.

— Or that time that Kane out-promoed The Rock and Hulk Hogan. ("Kanenites?!")

— Who could forget "Stone Cold" Steve Austin opening up a can of whupass on the WCW/ECW alliance?