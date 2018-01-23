



Ranking the 11 best NFL teams that lost in the Super Bowl



Some of the best NFL teams to have ever graced a football field fell short of glory in the Super Bowl, whether in major upsets or fantastic finishes. The 15-1 Panthers in Super Bowl 50 are in recent memory, and we can't forget the almost-perfect Patriots in Super Bowl 42. Where do these teams rank among the all-time best Super Bowl losers? Let's take a look at the 11 best NFL teams that lost in the Super Bowl.



1

1997 Green Bay Packers (13-3)



The Packers were heavy favorites in Super Bowl XXXII over John Elway and the Broncos. Green Bay won seven games against playoff teams, and quarterback Brett Favre had won his third consecutive NFL MVP award. But Elway finally got his first Super Bowl win, beating the Packers in a 31-24 thriller. Win differential: 422-282 (+140)

Opponent win-loss record: 78-107-1 (five of 12 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 4th (5,614 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 2nd (422 points)

Total defense ranking: 7th (4,827 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 5th (282 points)

4 All-Pro players (1 offense, 3 defense)

1 Hall of Fame player (Reggie White)



2

2005 Seattle Seahawks (13-3)



NFL MVP Shaun Alexander broke the single-season touchdown record, Matt Hasselbeck led the NFC in passer rating and the defense led the league with 50 sacks. They still lost 21-10 to the wild-card Steelers in Super Bowl XL, which featured multiple controversial calls against Seattle. Win differential: 452-271 (+181)

Opponent win-loss record: 95-113 (five of 13 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 2nd (5,915 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (452 points)

Total defense ranking: T-16th (5,069 yards)

Scoring defense rankings: 7th (271 points)

5 All-Pro players (4 offense)

1 Hall of Fame player (Walter Jones)



3

1990 Buffalo Bills (13-3)



The Bills' first of four straight Super Bowl-losing teams was its most talented, featuring the league's top scoring offense and the AP Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end Bruce Smith. But a missed field goal in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXV gave the Giants a 20-19 win. Win differential: 428-263 (+165)

Opponent win-loss record: 93-99 (five of 12 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 6th (5,276 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (428 points)

Total defense ranking: 8th (4,607 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 6th (263 points)

8 All-Pro players (4 offense, 3 defense, 1 special teams)

5 Hall of Fame players (Jim Kelly, James Lofton, Andre Reed, Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas) and 1 Hall of fame coach (Marv Levy)



4

1984 Miami Dolphins (14-2)



Miami brought in one of the best all-time offenses to Super Bowl XIX, with second-year quarterback Dan Marino setting league records in passing yards (5,608) and touchdowns (48). But the Dolphins struggled mightily against the 15-1 49ers, falling by a score of 38-16. Win differential: 513-298 (+215)

Opponent win-loss record: 87-104-1 (five of 12 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 1st (6,936 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (513 points)

Total defense ranking: 19th (5,420 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 7th (298 points)

6 All-Pro players (4 offense, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

2 Hall of Fame players (Dan Marino, Dwight Stephenson)



5

2001 St. Louis Rams (14-2)



The 2001 version of the "Greatest Show on Turf" featured NFL MVPs Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk and an offense that had scored more than 500 points for the third consecutive season. But three turnovers and a timely field goal from Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri allowed New England to upset the Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI. Win differential: 503-273 (+230)

Opponent win-loss record: 94-98 (six of 12 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 1st (6,690 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (503 points)

Total defense ranking: 3rd (4,471 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 7th (273 points)

6 All-Pro players (5 offense, 1 defense)

1 Hall of Fame player (Aeneas Williams)



6

1967 Oakland Raiders (13-1)



The '67 Raiders were talented (they boasted 16 All-Pro players and five future Hall of Fame inductees) but they were no match for the defending champion Packers in Super Bowl II. They were soundly defeated, 33-14. Win differential: 468-233 (+235)

Opponent win-loss record: 48-60-4 (four of 10 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 3rd (5,116 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (468 points)

Total defense ranking: 1st (3,294 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 6th (233 points)

16 All-Pro players (7 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams)

5 Hall of Fame players (Fred Biletnikoff, George Blanda, Willie Brown, Jim Otto, Gene Upshaw)



7

1969 Minnesota Vikings (12-2)



The 1969 Vikings had one of the most fearsome defenses in league history, led by the "Purple People Eaters" on the defensive line. Minnesota boasted 10 All-Pro players and a bevy of future Hall of Fame inductees, but still lost 23-7 to the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV. Win differential: 379-133 (+246)

Opponent win-loss record: 68-80-6 (five of 11 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 17th (4,096 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (379 points)

Total defense ranking: 1st (2,720 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 1st (133 points)

10 All-Pro players (3 offense, 6 defense, 1 special teams)

4 Hall of Fame players (Carl Eller, Paul Krause, Alan Page, Ron Yary) and 1 Hall of Fame coach (Bud Grant)



8

1968 Baltimore Colts (13-1)



No one thought the Colts would lose Super Bowl III to Joe Namath and the upstart AFL Jets. They had both Earl Morrall and Johnny Unitas, plus one of the best defenses in the league. But that's exactly what happened, as Namath's famous guarantee of victory came true in a 16-7 upset. Win differential: 402-144 (+258)

Opponent win-loss record: 72-75-7 (five of 11 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 7th (4,681 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 4th (402 points)

Total defense ranking: 4th (3,377 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 1st (144 points)

12 All-Pro players (5 offense, 7 defense)

2 Hall of Fame players (John Mackey, Johnny Unitas) and 1 Hall of Fame coach (Don Shula)



9

2015 Carolina Panthers (15-1)



The Panthers looked like a team of destiny. Little more than a decade after losing a heartbreaker in Super Bowl XXXVIII, Carolina seemed to have it all: an all-world quarterback in Cam Newton and a host of Pro Bowl defenders including linebacker Luke Kuechly and cornerback Josh Norman. But Peyton Manning went the way of John Elway and won himself another Super Bowl with a 24-10 victory, costing the Panthers the perfect ending to their incredible season. Win differential: 500-308 (+192)

Opponent win-loss record: 92-116 (four of 13 opponents had winning record)

Total offense ranking: 11th (5,871 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (500)

Total defense ranking: 6th (5,167 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 6th (308)

8 All-Pro players (4 offense, 4 defense)

0 Hall of Fame players



10

1983 Washington Redskins (14-2)



The Redskins lost two games by a combined two points all season, and scored a then-record 541 points to garner a 209-point differential that was best in the league. But the 12-4 Raiders stunned Washington in Super Bowl XVIII with a 38-9 rout. Win differential: 541-332 (+209)

Opponent win-loss record: 94-96-1 (six of 12 opponents had winning records)

Total offense ranking: 3rd (6,139 yards)

Scoring offense ranking: 1st (541 points)

Total defense ranking: 12th (5,264 yards)

Scoring defense ranking: 11th (331 points)

7 All-Pro players (4 offense, 2 defense, 1 special teams)

4 Hall of Fame players (Darrell Green, Russ Grimm, Art Monk, John Riggins) and 1 Hall of Fame coach (Joe Gibbs)