The Ospreys have fired head coach Steve Tandy following their exit from the European Champions Cup.

Tandy departs struggling Ospreys

A 24-7 defeat to Clermont Auvergne on Saturday ended the Welsh region's hopes of progressing from an extremely tough group that also included reigning European champions Saracens.

Yet while the Ospreys were competitive in Europe, their Pro14 form has been hugely disappointing. They have won just four of their 13 league fixtures this season and sit sixth out of seven teams in Conference A.

Managing director Andrew Millward paid tribute to former Ospreys flanker Tandy, who took the reins in February 2012 and won the Pro12 in his first season, but insisted a change was needed.

In a club statement, Millward said: "Steve has been an outstanding servant to Ospreys Rugby – often in challenging circumstances. His dedication to the region and his hard work has been absolute.

"However, we're aware that results have not been good enough this season and that, regrettably, a change is necessary to keep the organisation moving forward – consistent with the long-term expectations of our loyal and valued supporters and commercial partners. In line with this, we will also continue to closely review our entire rugby operation during the coming weeks.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly. Steve has been an integral part of everything we have achieved over the last six years - from winning the Pro12 in his first season in charge to helping develop a strong core of players from our academy – and before that as a player.

"Steve will always remain a respected figure within the Ospreys family and will always be welcomed back to Liberty Stadium as a true friend of the region. We wish him every success for the future.

"While our long-term focus is now on finding a world-class replacement and continue building a squad for next season, we have a busy end-of-season Pro14 run-in for the coaches and players to focus on."

The Ospreys are not in league action again until February 9, with Anglo-Welsh Cup fixtures against Gloucester and Bath their next two assignments.