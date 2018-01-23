NHL schedule, Jan. 22-28: A viewer's guide to the week ahead

With the All-Star break this week, the NHL's season of parity has all the makings of a wild dash to the finish.

The weekend festivities arrive not a moment too soon for the host Lightning, who've been perched atop the league standings for the entirety of the season but are starting to experience some slippage in the wake of an injury and several red-hot rivals breathing down their neck.

Tampa Bay is just 2-3-1 in its last six games and lost All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman for 4-6 weeks after a Jan. 11 injury. Thankfully, that stretch included a bye week, and the Lightning catch another breather when the schedule breaks Jan 26. Before that, though, the Bolts have dates with the Blackhawks, Flyers and Predators, a possible Stanley Cup finals preview. And with the Golden Knights and Bruins streaking, there may be a new No. 1 when the league resumes play Jan. 30.

Below is the full NHL schedule through Jan. 28 (all times Eastern).

Monday, Jan. 22

Avalanche at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. (ALT2, RSNONT, TVA)

Red Wings at Devils, 7 p.m. (FSDT, MSG, fuboTV)

Senators at Wild, 8 p.m. (RDS, FSN, fuboTV)

Lightning at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m. (WGN, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Sabres at Flames, 9 p.m. (MSGB, RSNW, fuboTV)

Islanders at Coyotes, 9 p.m. (MSG+, FSAZ+, fuboTV)

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Devils at Bruins, 7 p.m. (MSG, NESN, TSN, fuboTV)

Hurricanes at Penguins, 7 p.m. (TSOH, AT&TSN, fuboTV)

Avalanche at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. (ALT, RDS)

Flyers at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (CSN, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Senators at Blues, 8 p.m. (FSMW, fuboTV)

Lightning at Predators, 8 p.m. (SUN, FSSM, TVA, fuboTV)

Panthers at Stars, 8:30 p.m. (FSFL, FSSW, fuboTV)

Sabres at Oilers, 9 p.m. (MSGB, RSNW, fuboTV)



NHL All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, fuboTV)

Kings at Canucks, 10 p.m. (FSWHD, RSNP, fuboTV)

Blue Jackets at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (FSOH, AT&TSN, fuboTV)

Rangers at Ducks, 10 p.m. (MSG+, FSW2, fuboTV)

Jets at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (CSNCAL, fuboTV)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Maple Leafs at Blackhawks, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, fuboTV)

Kings at Flames, 10 p.m. (FSWHD, fuboTV)

Thursday, Jan. 25

Predators at Devils, 7 p.m. (FSSM, MSG+, fuboTV)

Lightning at Flyers, 7 p.m. (SUN, CSN, fuboTV)

Wild at Penguins, 7 p.m. (FSN, AT&TSN, fuboTV)

Hurricanes at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. (TSOH, RDS, fuboTV)

Bruins at Senators, 7:30 p.m. (NESN, fuboTV)

Blackhawks at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (CSNC, NBCSN, fuboTV)

Capitals at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. (CSNB, FSFL, fuboTV )

Avalanche at Blues, 8 p.m. (ALT2, FSMW,



Maple Leafs at Stars, 8:30 p.m. (TSNT, FSSW, fuboTV)

Flames at Oilers, 9 p.m. (RSNW)

Blue Jackets at Coyotes, 9 p.m. (FSOH, FSAZ, fuboTV)

Sabres at Canucks, 10 p.m. (MSGB, RSNP, fuboTV)

Islanders at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (MSG+, AT&TSN, fuboTV)

Jets at Ducks, 10 p.m. (FSW2, fuboTV)

Rangers at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (MSG+, CSNCAL, RSNE, fuboTV)

Saturday, Jan. 27



Sunday, Jan. 28

NHL All-Star Game, 3:30 p.m. (NBC, fuboTV)