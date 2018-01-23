Super Bowl 52: Eagles open as biggest underdogs since 2009

The dog masks are going to Minneapolis with the Eagles as they find themselves the biggest Super Bowl underdogs since 2009.

Various sportsbooks have Philadelphia as a 5.5-, 6- and even a 6.5-point underdog against the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in two weeks. That makes the Eagles the biggest underdogs since the Cardinals were 7-point underdogs to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

The Eagles have overcome underdog status in their previous two playoff wins, but as ESPN.com points out, it’s historically not a place you want to be entering the big game as the betting favorite has won 33 of the previous 51 Super Bowls.

However, for bettors, it may be wise to place your money on Philly. The underdog has paid out in 12 of the last 16 Super Bowls against the spread, according to Oddshark.com.