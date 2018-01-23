Mahrez ‘more complete’ than in Leicester City's title-winning season, says Puel

Leicester City manager, Claude Puel opines that Riyad Mahrez has become a ‘better’ and a ‘more complete’ player than when Leicester City won the English Premier League title.

The 26-year-old scored 17 top-flight goals to help the King Power Stadium win the 2015–16 Premier League title. Mahrez was also crowned the PFA Player of the Year for his displays that season.

This term, the winger has registered eight league goals and seven assists, with his latest coming in their 2-0 win over Watford.

And the French tactician has insisted that the Algeria international's game has improved, all round.

"Better? I think he's more complete, he can do more penetration, he is an experienced player and has good maturity," Puel said.

"When he can make penetration or play simple, it's good for him and the team.

"It was a different play [style], it was a direct play, long ball, and after with Jamie (Vardy) and Riyad they made the difference.

"He can make some penetration like one or two years ago but also he can organise the play with one or two touches and can give assists - he is more complete.

"We saw this on the pitch, he is enjoining his football and this is fantastic.

"It's not a problem for him and it's important he continues his work."