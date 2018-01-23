Victor Moses pleased with Chelsea’s demolition of Brighton and Hove Albion

Victor Moses stated that he is pleased with Chelsea’s 4-0 thrashing of Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League tie.

A commanding start at the Amex Stadium put Antonio Conte’s men ahead with goals from Eden Hazard and Willian in the third and sixth minutes respectively.

After the restart, Hazard grabbed his brace followed by Moses’ sublime effort late in the game to complete the Seagulls rout. And the 27-year-old wing-back is full of praise for the team’s effort .

“I thought we started very well. Getting the two goals early on really helped us and we showed great character. It was very important to get the three points,” Moses told club website.

“We’ve been working so hard in training, obviously on our finishing as well, and you could see that on the pitch – everybody did really well to put the ball in the net and we’re very pleased. We also defended very well from front to back.

“Once we got those two goals we wanted to control the game, which we did. We’re very pleased and now we’re looking forward to Wednesday’s game.”

On his first English Premier League goal of the season, Moses who last scored in the Blues’ Community Shield defeat to Arsenal in August expressed delight to have ended his 16-game goal drought in the league.

“It’s about time. I was due one and I’m very pleased to get on the scoresheet,” he added.

“It’s important to me and I want to keep on helping the team, working hard and hopefully score more goals in the future.”