Pavon next for Arsenal? Boca star opens door to €37m move

Cristian Pavon has opened the door to a possible €37 million move to Arsenal by admitting his future could lie away from Boca Juniors.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is among those to have been linked with a switch to Emirates Stadium as Alexis Sanchez prepares to exit north London.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks set to move in the opposite direction from Manchester United as part of that deal, while Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a top target.

Arsenal, though, remain in the market for creative talent and Pavon has conceded that he will be discussing plans with his representatives while the winter transfer window remains open.

Quizzed on his future by Fox Sports ahead of Boca’s Superclasico defeat to arch-rivals River Plate, Pavon said: “One always gives the maximum so that other teams love you.

“I wish it was fixed, I said at one point that I was going to stay but, well, I still do not know anything.

“I prefer to play games and not be focused on what happens outside.

“I will sit down to talk with my manager [Fernando Hidalgo], with my family, and I will see what happens.”

Pavon is tied to a contract at Boca until 2022, but is reported to have a €37m release clause in that deal.

Triggering that would be no problem for Arsenal, or other leading sides in Europe, but Boca have moved recently to deny that they have any offers on the table.

Team president Daniel Angelici said at the presentation of Carlos Tevez’s return to the club: "For the moment, we have not received any proposal, formally or informally.

"For now, they are all rumours, as always, just comments in the corridors.

"But I know very well what I said to Cristian when we renewed his contract. I am not going to cut off his career, but we made him a nice contract so that he would be comfortable.

"We put a release clause in the contract just in case clubs like this appear. It's then the player who has the last word.

"He looks fine to me, very focused on 2018 with Boca Juniors. We always help him with his future, but I trust Pavon will be with us for 2018."