



Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl performances by quarterbacks



Ranking the 10 best Super Bowl performances by quarterbacks Super Bowl 52 has come and gone, and the Patriots and Tom Brady have been ousted as Super Bowl champions by Nick Foles and the Eagles. Foles played magnificently in the Super Bowl, even if he wasn't Philadelphia's starter for the vast majority of the season. That hardly matters for the Philly faithful, though: With his performance, Foles will forever be an Eagles legend. MORE: Worst Super Bowl performances by QBs Foles played not only well enough to win the Super Bowl, but also outdueled the near-mythical Brady, whose Super Bowl performances are the stuff of legend. With Foles' heroics, he easily cracks the top 10 quarterback performances in Super Bowl history, five of which have occurred in the last eight years alone. Here is the company Foles now keeps:



1

Honorable Mentions



Bart Starr, Packers, Super Bowl 1: 16 for 23, 250 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT Terry Bradshaw, Steelers, Super Bowl 13: 17 for 30, 318 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 1 fumble Jim Plunkett, Raiders, Super Bowl 15: 13 for 21, 261 yards, 3 TDs Kurt Warner, Super Bowl 34: 24 for 45, 414 yards, 3 TDs Jake Delhomme, Panthers, Super Bowl 38: 16 for 333, 323 yards, 3 TDs, 1 fumble Eli Manning, Giants, Super Bowl 46: 30 for 40, 296 yards, 1 TD Joe Flacco, Ravens, Super Bowl 47: 22 for 33, 287 yards, 3 TDs



2

Drew Brees, Saints, Super Bowl 44



Completions: 32 for 39, 288, two touchdowns

Quarterback rating: 114.5 The Saints' first Super Bowl came on a team effort, but Brees proved himself invaluable, completing a then-record 32 of 39 passes. Despite his efficient outing, Brees didn’t score until the second half, when the Saints opened the third quarter with an onside kick. He made good on the opportunity, giving the Saints their first lead of the game after completing all five passes on the drive for 51 yards and a touchdown. Even when the Colts took the lead on their next drive, Brees didn’t falter: Down 17-16 with 10 minutes remaining, Brees passed the ball on eight out of 10 plays, completing all of them for 46 yards and a touchdown, not including a 2-point conversion. Brees’ final play of the game was a quarterback kneel in a 31-17 victory.



3

Nick Foles, Eagles, Super Bowl 52



Completions: 28 for 43, 373 yards, four touchdowns (one receiving), one interception

Quarterback rating: 106.1 Nick Foles had completed four passes for 56 yards all season when he took over for an injured Carson Wentz in Philadelphia's Week 14 win against the Rams. He never wavered, however, guiding Philadelphia to a 7-1 record throughout the end of the regular season on into the Eagles' 41-33 Super Bowl win. Foles was tremendous in the Super Bowl, not only throwing three touchdowns, but also becoming the first quarterback in its history to catch a touchdown. He was unflappable in the game's biggest moments, completing 8 of 11 third-down passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. That doesn't include a completed pass on a critical fourth down to Zach Ertz late in the game. That completion allowed the Eagles to drive the field and take what ultimately became a permanent lead in the game.



4

Doug Williams, Redskins, Super Bowl 22



Completions: 18 for 29, 340, four touchdowns, one interception

Quarterback rating: 127.9 The 42-10 score might not suggest it, but the Redskins’ Super Bowl victory over Denver was an epic comeback — starting with Williams. With Washington already down 10-0, Williams went down late in the first quarter, twisting his leg after a Denver sack. But on his first play back at the start of the second quarter, he hit receiver Ricky Sanders for an 80-yard touchdown. He finished the quarter completing 9 of 11 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went for at least 50 yards. His play was key to the Redskins scoring 35 points in the second quarter, a single-quarter Super Bowl record that still stands. Williams didn’t score again and threw an interception in the third, but he had already done enough to guarantee victory.



5

Tom Brady, Patriots, Super Bowl 51



Completions: 43 for 62, 466 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Quarterback rating: 95.2



Brady’s performance in Super Bowl 51 will make him the stuff of legends, even though he had a rocky start to the game. He threw a pick six in the second quarter to put his team down 21-0, and looked pressured at times by a Falcons defense hell-bent on rattling him in the pocket. But he completed 43 passes for 466 yards (both Super Bowl records), engineered the largest comeback in Super Bowl history (after his team was down 28-3 in the third quarter) and won the Big Game’s first overtime. He completed 25 of 34 passes in the second half for 267 yards and two touchdowns, earning MVP honors for the fourth time. That placed him ahead of legends Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, and made him the all-time winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history, with five wins.



6

Phil Simms, Giants, Super Bowl 21



Completions: 22 for 25, 268 yards, three touchdowns

Quarterback rating: 150.9 Simms’ performance against the Broncos was the single-most efficient game in Super Bowl history. He started the game completing his first seven passes, including going 6 for 6 for 69 yards and a touchdown on the Giants’ first drive. After a down second quarter (he only went 5 for 8, the amateur) he followed by completing 10 of 10 passes in the second half for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He threw three touchdowns to three different receivers, and his 88.0 completion percentage and 150.9 quarterback rating are still-standing Super Bowl records.



7

Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Super Bowl 45



Completions: 24 for 39, 304, three touchdowns

Quarterback rating: 111.5 Rodgers came up big in his only Super Bowl appearance — and against the league’s top defense, to boot. The Steelers had the most sacks (48) of any team, boasted the NFL’s top-rated scoring defense (14.5 points per game) and had the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in safety Troy Polamalu. Rodgers threw for 288 yards, becoming the first quarterback to eclipse 250 yards since Week 12 of the regular season, and threw no interceptions against a team that ranked fifth with 21. He helped the Packers to a 31-25 win thanks to his three-touchdown effort.



8

Troy Aikman, Cowboys, Super Bowl 27



Completions: 22 for 30, 273 yards, four touchdowns

Quarterback rating: 140.7 Aikman cemented the Cowboys’ resurrection with an emphatic win over the AFC’s Bills in Super Bowl 27. The Dallas quarterback only missed on eight of 30 passes, and tossed four touchdowns that amounted to 105 yards to three different receivers, including two to Michael Irvin. Aikman’s performance helped the Cowboys get their first Super Bowl victory since the ‘77 season, and kickstarted a new Dallas dynasty, only broken up by one fellow NFC team ...



9

Tom Brady, Patriots, Super Bowl 49



Completions: 37 for 50, 328 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions

Quarterback rating: 101.1 Seattle’s defense entered Super Bowl 49 ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed (267.1 per game), points (15.9 per game) and pass defense (185.6 per game). The greatest strength of Seattle’s dominant squad, the "Legion of Boom," featured three Pro Bowl-caliber players in Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. How did Brady fare against that? He set a Super Bowl record with 37 completions and tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers (accounting for all of New England’s touchdowns). He also came through in the clutch: After the Seahawks got a 10-point lead in the third quarter, he completed 15 of 19 passes for 138 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 28-24 win.



10

Steve Young, 49ers, Super Bowl 29



Completions: 24 for 36, 325, six touchdowns

Quarterback rating: 134.8 Young finally jumped out of Joe Montana’s shadow by completing one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances in history. It only took three plays before the 49ers scored the first touchdown of the day, a 44-yard pass from Young to receiver Jerry Rice. Young later threw for five more for a Super Bowl-record six passing touchdowns. Young led the 49ers to touchdowns on each of their first three drives against the Chargers and so dominated the game he sat out for the final half of the fourth quarter in the 49-26 win.