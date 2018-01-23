January transfer news & rumours: Arsenal make Smalling enquiry

Arsenal make Smalling enquiry

January transfer news & rumours: Alexis pictured in Man Utd shirt after medical

Arsenal have made an enquiry about signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, claims The Gambling Times .

Arsene Wenger is in the market for a new centre-half and fears missing out to Manchester City on a deal for West Brom’s Jonny Evans.

If that proves to be the case, Wenger plans a move for Evans’ former United team-mate Smalling once the swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been completed.

Evans could leave West Brom for £3m

Jonny Evans can leave West Brom for £3 million in the summer, if the club are relegated from the Premier League, according to the BBC .

Manchester City are interested in signing the former Manchester United centre-half , while Arsenal have also been linked with a January bid.

Reports have suggested Evans would cost upwards of £20m in the January transfer window, but he could move on at the end of the season for a cut-price fee, if 19th-placed West Brom fail to stay up.

Bayern scouting De Ligt

Bayern Munich watched Ajax’s teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt during Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Feyenoord, reports AD .

De Ligt played the full 90 minutes of the game and produced another impressive performance in front of the Bayern scouts.

The 18-year-old, who is under contract at Ajax until 2021, has repeatedly been linked with a move to Barcelona after establishing himself as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Europe.

Chelsea consider Arnautovic approach

West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic is the latest name on Chelsea’s list of potential January striker signings, claims ESPN .

Chelsea are in the market for a new forward and had been interested in Arnautovic’s team-mate Andy Carroll before injury scuppered a possible deal .

Stoke City’s Peter Crouch – a former team-mate of Arnautovic’s – and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes are other names under consideration before the transfer deadline.

No Sturridge offer from Sevilla

Sevilla have not made an official approach to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan, reports Sky Sports News .

Reports had suggested that Sevilla have identified Sturridge as an alternative January signing if they fail to agree a deal with Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi.

But they have yet to follow up an initial interest in Sturridge after Inter Milan made an offer to sign the England international .

Mata happy at Man Utd

Juan Mata is happy at Manchester United and has no plans to leave the club at the end of the season, reports Superdeporte .

United have yet to exercise their 12-month option to extend Mata’s contract and the Spaniard is free to discuss a deal with clubs outside of England.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to former club Valencia amid concerns for his place in the team ahead of Alexis Sanchez’s impending arrival, but the playmaker intends to spend at least another year at Old Trafford.

West Ham watch Dendoncker

West Ham assistant manager Stuart Pearce watched Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker against Genk on Sunday, reports Het Laatste Nieuws .

Dendoncker played as a centre-back in the game, but Hammers boss David Moyes views the 22-year-old as someone who will play in midfield.

Manchester United have held a long-standing interest in Dendoncker, with Anderlecht recently insisting only an ‘insane’ bid will persuade them to sell in the January transfer window.

Kepa signs new deal with €80m release clause

Kepa Arrizabalaga has brought to an end to rumours linking him with Real Madrid by committing to a new contract with Athletic Bilbao which includes an €80 million release clause.

The fresh terms will keep the highly-rated goalkeeper in his current surroundings until 2025.

Goal revealed on Sunday that the 23-year-old was set to commit to a new deal and quash links to Madrid.

Ahmedov reveals failed Arsenal transfer

Shanghai SIPG midfielder Odil Ahmedov has revealed that he still regrets the day that he was unable to complete a move to Arsenal.

Back in 2012, the Uzbekistan captain was close to sealing a permanent transfer to the Gunners from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala during the summer window.

However, the move was halted by the Dagestan club's billionaire owner Suleyman Kerimov.

Giroud to join Dortmund as part of Auba deal

Olivier Giroud will join Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season, if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes a move to Arsenal, claims Kicker .

Key figures from Arsenal travelled to Germany on Sunday to hold talks with Dortmund over a deal for Aubameyang, having made their first offer of €50 million on Saturday .

Dortmund reportedly want at least €60m for Aubameyang, but will also accept Giroud joining on an initial loan deal for the rest of the season as part of an agreement to get the deal done.

Arsenal target Pavon opens door to move

Cristian Pavon has opened the door to a possible €37 million move to Arsenal by admitting his future could lie away from Boca Juniors.

Pavon is tied to a contract at Boca until 2022, but is reported to have a €37m release clause in that deal.

Roma vow to replace Dzeko

Roma have plans in place if Chelsea's reported swoop for Edin Dzeko and Emerson comes to pass.

The Premier League club have been linked with a surprising selection of strikers over recent days, with former Wolfsburg and Manchester City man Dzeko one of the men understood to be in their sights .

Asked whether Dzeko and Emerson might join Chelsea, Roma's director of football Monchi told reporters: "Whatever will be will be."

Pochettino denies Malcom rumours

Mauricio Pochettino has played down reports Tottenham are interested in signing Bordeaux's in-demand winger Malcom after seeing north London rivals Arsenal distance themselves from a deal .

Malcom is a reported target for Spurs, having hit seven goals in Ligue 1 this season, with Pochettino yet to make a signing in the January transfer window.

But, despite Spurs struggling for creativity in Christian Eriksen's absence during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Southampton , Pochettino has denied a move for the Brazilian is imminent.

'Alexis snubbed City because United are miles bigger'

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez opted for Manchester United over Manchester City because the Red Devils are "miles bigger" than the runaway Premier League leaders, according to Paul Ince.

Sanchez joined United having snubbed Pep Guardiola and City , although some past players and pundits have claimed the Chilean's decision is based on money .

However, former United midfielder Ince insisted City simply cannot compete with the history of their rivals – the 20-time English champions.

Real Madrid could go after De Gea

Manchester United will be worried after Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected Real Madrid , extending the La Liga club's search for a new goalkeeper, claims the Mirror .

With the Athletic Bilbao star passing on Los Blancos, the Spanish giants could once again target Man Utd's No.1 David De Gea.

De Gea has yet to sign a new deal with the Red Devils with one year remaining on his current contract.

Ronaldo could take pay cut to join Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo may be prepared to lower his wages in order to find a way out of Real Madrid, claims Don Balon .

The Portugal international has cut a frustrated figure in Spain in recent weeks, amid reports he would be interested in returning to Manchester United.

And to make the move happen, Ronaldo could even decrease his current salary in order to attract more transfer attention.

Liverpool shift focus to Pulisic

After pulling out of the race for Thomas Lemar, Liverpool have turned their attention to U.S. international Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Star .

The Reds moved away from Monaco's Lemar due to his £100 million price tag, but they believe Pulisic has a similiar skill set.

Liverpool, who are owned by the U.S.-based Fenway Sports Group, would also like to add an American to their squad.

Aubameyang moves closer to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Arsenal is drawing closer as the club's transfer negotiators arrived in Germany for talks with Dortmund.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger wants to add world-class attacking talent to the team and sees Aubameyang as the perfect forward to complement the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette in the side.

Hazard scolds father for fuelling Real Madrid talk

Eden Hazard has admitted he scolded father Thierry over the latter's claims that the Chelsea star was holding out for a Real Madrid move.

"I talked with him [to tell him off], no, no worries," he joked to reporters, before underling his commitment to the Blues.

Ozil eyes huge pay increase

Mesut Ozil is looking for a massive contract if Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to big-money deals, according to the Sun .

Dortmund's Aubameyang and Manchester United's Mkhitaryan are expected to arrive at the Emirates before the close of the transfer window, and both are expected to earn £200,000 a week.

Ozil, whose contract ends this summer, will have to decide if he must be the club's highest-paid player or if he'll settle for a similar deal.

Man City wanted Fred over Alexis

Manchester City pulled out of the race for Alexis Sanchez to focus on getting Fred instead, according to journalist Ian McGarry (via the Daily Star ).

Manchester United are expected to finalise a deal for Alexis from Arsenal early this week after it appeared the Chilean star was heading to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola is looking for a long-term replacement for Yaya Toure and believes Fred, at 24, could be the answer.

Egypt FA chief calls for Salah in Real Madrid

The head of Egypt's FA wants to see Liverpool star Mohamed Salah move to Real Madrid, claims the Sun .

According to the newspaper, Abo Rida asserted that the Merengue would make an offer for Salah over the summer and allegedly stated such a move would "be great for Egyptian football".

Bale receives €100m Bayern offer

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been tempted by a €100 million offer from Bayern Munich, claims Don Balon .

The Welshman was on top form on Sunday, scoring twice to help his side recover from a goal down to destroy Deportivo 7-1.

But his future at the Bernabeu has long been in question, and Bayern may join long-term admirers Manchester United in fighting for his signature.

Chelsea can still secure Crouch deal

Despite Stoke City manager Paul Lambert telling Chelsea that Peter Crouch is not for sale, a deal for the striker could still happen, reports The Independent .

Crouch is believed to be keen for the switch to happen, and if the right offer comes along and Stoke can find a replacement, the 36-year-old will be allowed to leave.

Conte admits possible Batshuayi exit

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted Michy Batshuayi could leave the club during the current transfer window.

The Belgian has attracted strong interest from Sevilla, although any move would appear to hinge on whether Chelsea manage to find a striker over the course of January.

Liverpool will allow Sturridge exit

Liverpool will allow Daniel Sturridge to seek a new club in the January transfer window, reports Sky Sports .

The striker has fallen behind Roberto Firmino in the Reds' pecking order, while Inter and Sevilla have both shown interest in a deal.

Rafinha arrives at Inter

Rafinha has arrived in Milan in order to seal a loan deal with Inter, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com .

The Barcelona midfielder's transfer will include a purchase option worth €35 million, as well as a three and a half year contract with the Nerazzurri.

'No chance' of Vidal January move

Arturo Vidal says there is "no chance" of him leaving Bayern Munich in January as he wants to challenge for the Champions League this season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea despite head coach Jupp Heynckes' insistence nobody would be sold during the transfer window.

Cole close to Championship return

Journeyman striker Carlton Cole is close to a move to the Championship, claims the Sun .

The former Chelsea man is currently training with League One's AFC Wimbledon.

But he might step up a division after Hull City and Birmingham City targeted the forward in a bid to avoid relegation.