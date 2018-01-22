CareerBuilder Challenge: Jon Rahm wins on fourth playoff hole

Jon Rahm defeated Andrew Landry on their fourth playoff hole Sunday to claim the CareerBuilder Challenge title in California at 22 under.

After three straight playoff pars, Rahm finally made a birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole. The two played 18 three times during the playoff (holes 1, 2 and 4), and the par-4 10th on the third playoff hole.



Rahm, already with a runner-up finish this year, will now supplant Jordan Spieth as the world's second-ranked golfer. Rahm shot a 5-under 67 Sunday to get into the playoff.

It appeared Landry would come up short in regulation, but he drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd green to force the playoff. But he ran out off gas, opening the door for Rahm to strike.

John Huh, Adam Hadwin and Martin Piller tied for third at 20 under. Huh shot a 6-under 66 Sunday to vault eight spots on the leaderboard, while Hadwin turned in his best finish since a t-5 at last year's WGC — Bridgestone Invitational.

Piller, fresh off the Web.com Tour, now has two top-4 finishes already this season. He only had one such finish entering the season.

"I'll probably just take playing in a final group on Sunday, I've never done that on the PGA Tour," Piller said after his final round. "And I played pretty good, I didn't throw up on myself or do anything crazy, so I would say I'll take away playing in final group and playing pretty solid."

Presidents Cup star Kevin Chappell and Scott Piercy tied for sixth at 19 under. Chappell birdied five of his last 10 holes to climb into the top 10.

"Really proud of the last three rounds I played," Chappell said after his final round. "Putter was hot and cold, extreme both ways. So off to a slow start with the putter, really struck it nicely today, and couldn't get anything to go.

"Once I saw one go, I made four in a row and really had some momentum, kind of cooled down late. But all in all a good day and a good week especially after starting off so slowly on Thursday."