Lonzo Ball, who missed his fourth straight game Sunday with a knee injury, may not play anytime soon, according to coach Luke Walton.

Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers don't expect rookie guard back 'anytime soon'

"They [Ball and the training staff] did more yesterday than the day before, and he says he feels good today but he is still out," Walton said before the Lakers' 127-107 win over the Knicks Sunday. "... I don't expect him back [anytime soon]. I haven't seen him on the court doing anything, but they're looking at it, still just taking it day by day to see when the knee is feeling better."

Ball was diagnosed with a minor left knee sprain after suffering the injury in an overtime win against the Mavericks Jan. 13. An MRI turned out negative.

Whie Walton said he expects Ball will travel with the Lakers on an upcoming five-game, 11-day road trip beginning Friday against the Bulls, he doesn't want to rush the rookie guard back into action.

"Whether he plays or not [on the trip], that all depends on the knee," Walton said. "We are not going to rush him back from a sore knee. Once that gets better, we will get him back on the court."

Tyler Ennis has made six starts at the point this year in Ball's absence. Backup Alex Caruso had nine points, eight assists and four rebounds in the win against the Knicks, but Walton seemed to be leaning against giving him a start.

“He’d be an option” but “I don’t think I’ll try it," Walton said (via Lakers beat writer Ryan Ward.

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists, 7.1 rebounds in his rookie campaign.