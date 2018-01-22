Barcelona have confirmed Thomas Vermaelen sustained a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday.

Vermaelen to face tests on new hamstring injury

The centre-back pulled up in discomfort in the 38th minute at the Benito Villamarin after chasing down Sergio Leon near the halfway line.

Vermaelen was replaced by Samuel Umtiti, who came on for his first LaLiga appearance since December 2 after recovering from a hamstring problem of his own.

Barca later tweeted to say Vermaelen will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the problem.

"Thomas Vermaelen suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg. On Monday he will have more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury," they said.

The former Arsenal defender has been involved in all of Barca's last 13 matches after working his way back to full fitness.

He spent last season on loan at Roma but managed only nine Serie A appearances.