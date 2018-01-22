Smith rejects ball tampering talk

Australia captain Steve Smith has denied talk of ball tampering following their defeat in the third one-day international with England.

Jos Buttler's unbeaten century helped England to a 16-run win at the Sydney Cricket Ground, giving them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

In addition to losing the series, Smith was forced to answer questions about potential ball tampering after television footage showed him rubbing his mouth and then the ball.

There had been suggestions on social media that Smith had rubbed lip balm on the ball.

However, Smith told reporters: "There's nothing in it.

"People said something about lip balm but if you look at my lips they're pretty dry, I certainly didn't have any of that on.

"It's just the way I get some spit into the side of my mouth and onto the ball."